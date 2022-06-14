Google Calendar emails are finally getting a welcome overhaul

Audio player loading…

Making sure you have all the information needed for a meeting should soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Google Workspace update.

The company's Google Calendar app is overhauling the messages it sends users to make sure that the key details are presented in what it says is a "more accessible and useful" way.

This means users should be able to spot items such as a change of time or location, and if new guests have been added, alongside existing details such as dial-in details and a Google Meet joining link alongside a seemingly new "Join with Google Meet" button.

Google Calendar emails

To remove any possible confusion, users will still see the old and updated information when receiving an email notifying of any changes or modifications to an event.

The company says (opens in new tab) the updates will also improve the interoperability of Google Workspace with other email providers like Microsoft Outlook, so users across providers and devices can experience a helpful and easy-to-use interface.

The update is rolling out now, and won't require any special tweaks or admin changes. End users should start seeing the new look immediately, as it will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

(Image credit: Google Calendar)

The news is the latest in several recent Google Calendar updates as the company looks to make sure its calendar app is helpful for workers embracing hybrid working following the easing of the pandemic.

Recently, Google Calendar was also upgraded to show a range of status options in Google Chat, giving you extra information on what you or your co-workers are up to. Previously limited to just showing when someone was out of office, Google Chat is now able to show a number of different statuses, including "in a meeting" or "in focus time".

Google Calendar also recently launched "Focus time", where users can block out periods of time where they can avoid meetings and get their heads down for actual work.

Setting such a marker in your Google Calendar will also allow users to automatically decline meetings, meaning no last-minute rush to finish off work.