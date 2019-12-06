Garmin Venu with AMOLED display and tons of fitness features launched in India

Garmin Venu has made its way to India. The smartwatch was first announced at IFA 2019, packed with all the features you’d expect from a smartwatch, along with an AMOLED display.

It’s the first Garmin smartwatch with an AMOLED display measuring 1.2-inch. The display promises more vibrant visuals than what's typically seen on other wearables from the brand.

The company claims that the Venu has the widest range of real-time health monitoring features like sleep and respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, relaxation reminders, hydration tracking, and more.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Venu comes with a unique Body Battery feature that allows users to monitor their energy levels to help them decide when to work out and when to rest.

It also offers more than 40 on-device workout animations, with the ability to download and create more. Further, the watch has GPS, heart rate monitor, and support for tracking numerous activities like running, strength training, yoga, and similar. Lastly, it also has breathwork activities which help you relax.

In terms of smartwatch features, it displays notifications from your paired phone, and you can download music for phone-free listening, and also supports contactless pay using Garmin Pay.

The Venu promises up to 6 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 6 hours when using GPS and music, thanks to the AMOLED screen. It is very less compared to other Garmin wearables that use a less power consuming display panel.

Garmin Venu is priced at Rs 37,490. It will be available starting today exclusively on Amazon India and with online and offline partner stores after 15th Dec’19. It is available in Granite Blue with Silver, Black with Slate, Light sand with Rose Gold and Black with Gold color options.