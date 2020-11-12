Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch with Body Battery energy monitoring launched in India

Garmin today expanded its premium wearable portfolio with the launch of the Venu Sq in India. It takes the essentials from the Venu and brings it to a lower price point with a different design.

The Garmin Venu Sq enters a crowded space but holds its own with trendy mental and physical well-being features such as stress tracking, breathing exercises, blood oxygen saturation tracking (SpO2) — important inclusions for today’s lifestyle. Be warned, this is not a medical device and will not replace visiting a doctor. Think of it more like being alerted before time. In the worst-case scenario, it can also send an SOS to emergency contacts along with your live location via incident detection and assistance.

(Image credit: Michael Sawh)

As for the design, the Venu Sq has a 40mm casing that weighs 37.6 grams. It houses a 1.3-inch square LCD with a resolution of 240 x 240 which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Other hardware elements include an aluminium bezel and replaceable 20mm silicone straps. In terms of water resistance, that is something Garmin is always consistent with across its watches. So you’re getting a watch with a 5ATM rating, making it suitable for showering and going for a swim with it on.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Garmin Venu Sq can let you reply to messages along with showing notifications for texts, calls and other alerts such as news, weather and calendar events. Additional apps can also be downloaded via the Connect IQ store. Garmin claims a battery life of up to six days of mixed usage or 14 hours of GPS tracking. Some of the more unique features include Body Battery energy monitoring to check your energy levels to schedule workouts and rest periods, hydration tracking, respiration tracking to know your breathing patterns, and menstrual cycle tracking. Essentials such as advanced sleep monitoring and a heart rate sensor also make the cut.

Those into fitness will appreciate the 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including Pilates, yoga, strength training, running, pool swimming, cycling, golf, etc. You can also create your own workouts using the companion app. Parameters such as steps, calories burnt and intensity are also recorded.

The Garmin Venu Sq is priced at Rs 21,090 in India. There’s also a Music Edition that can locally store over 500 songs for Rs 26,290.