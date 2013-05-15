Microsoft to finally kill Xbox Points ahead of new console

Here's one that we doubt will be bad news to anyone – Microsoft is said to finally be ditching its Points system ahead of the reveal of the new Xbox.

Sources in the know told The Verge that Microsoft is calling it a day on Points, mainly used on the Xbox, and instead letting users carry out transactions using credit and debit cards.

By means of not totally ditching an opportunity to offer birthday/Christmas present ideas, Microsoft will have a new gift card system instead that will function much like iTunes vouchers.

Long time coming

This new system will apply across a bunch of Microsoft platforms, including the Windows Store, Windows Phone Store and Xbox.

We have to say that we're pretty pleased. Microsoft decided not to use Xbox Points on Windows 8 and it would seem absurd for us to continue worrying about the unnecessary exchange rates on the next console.

It's said that Microsoft could be unveiling the new payment system as early as E3, which kicks off next month, and launching it later this year to coincide with the new console release.