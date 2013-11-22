Xbox One day one buyers report faulty drives, other issues with new console

The Xbox One is having issues on its birthday

The Xbox One has finally launched, but unfortunately for Microsoft and its fans this day hasn't gone off without a hitch.

Day one Xbox One buyers are reporting a variety of issues with the hardware they purchased at the console's midnight launch and throughout its release day.

Those problems range from critical errors with software updates to scratched consoles and faulty headsets and disc drives, according to reports given to and compiled by IGN and Geek.com.

Update 5:55 p.m. PST Friday: Microsoft has sent TechRadar an updated statement, noting that "the issue" is only impacting a miniscule number of users:

"The issue is affecting a very small number of Xbox One customers. We're working directly with those affected to get a replacement console to them as soon as possible through our advance exchange program. Rest assured, we are taking care of our customers."

We asked Microsoft for clarification on what exactly "the issue" it is referring to is.

Making light

Alleged issues with day one Xbox One hardware include a headset that emits nothing but static, a console trapped in an endless loop of crashing and rebooting, and disc drives that won't read or install games and even make grinding noises.

Users posted the above videos, which appear to show the Xbox One making some alarming noises before failing to read discs like Call of Duty: Ghosts and, amusingly, a Rage Against the Machine CD.

Some frustrated customers have taken to Twitter to complain directly to Microsoft's @Xbox account, responding to tweets with messages like, "lol yeah too bad my disc drive doesn't work" (Microsoft recommended that the user get in touch with @XboxSupport).

Elsewhere, on the four-million-subscribers strong video games subdivision of Reddit, a user reportedly opened his brand new Xbox One console to find a Microsoft test disc inside.

Another user responded, making light of the Xbox One's launch day woes, by claiming that he had found a 13-year-old Nintendo 64 game in his PC disc tray today.

The Xbox One test disc, plus another user's 'surprise'

Other users have reported receiving an error labeled "E100" when downloading system updates on their new Xbox One consoles.

That error and others are covered on Microsoft's official Xbox One support site, which says that customers who experience that particular message will have to submit their consoles to Microsoft for repair.

These issues could well prove to be isolated, and they in no way indicate that the Xbox One suffers from a widespread malfunction like the Xbox 360's notorious red ring of death.

Then again, by its very nature - it was caused by overheating consoles - the red ring surfaced only months after the console's launch.

To be fair

The PS4, which launched last week, had its fair share of launch issues as well.

Thankfully, Sony was quick to respond. The company said that fewer than 1% of PS4 consoles were affected, and that the figure is within its expectations for a new product launch.

As of launch day, Sony was working with consumers to replace their faulty consoles.

'We plan to take care of our customers'

A Microsoft spokesperson sent TechRadar the following statement Friday afternoon, offering no explanation for what was going on with console but outlining avenues for customers to reach out to the company:

"We know that with a hardware launch of this magnitude customers will have questions and we have many avenues for customers to get the answers they need and get back in the game as soon as possible.

"Rest assured we plan to take care of our customers. Any customer who believes they are experiencing an issue with their Xbox One should reach out to us. There are many avenues available for customers to get in touch with us including:

Talking to a live customer support person that can call you back if you don't want to wait

Xbox.com for support pages and forums

On Twitter with @XboxSupport

There are also Help and diagnostics on the console by saying 'Xbox Help'"