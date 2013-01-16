PS4 could launch in May, Sony exec teases

The last we heard, the PS4 could be with us as early as March. Now a Sony exec has hinted a May launch could be more likely.

Speaking to Chilean website Emol, Sony's vice president of home entertainment Hiroshi Sakamoto said the next-gen console could touch down a month before E3.

Asked if the console would be launched in the next few months, Sakamoto said, "That's still a big secret, but our friends are preparing Sony PlayStation. I can only say that we are focussed on the E3 gaming event, scheduled for June. [An] announcement may be [made] in that minute or even earlier in May."

Not writing off E3

There may well be something lost in translation here, as Sakamoto went on to say there would "probably" be a big announcement at E3. Either that or he's messing with us.

Yesterday came word the PS4 could launch in March, along with the Xbox 720. That would tie in with the Games Developers Conference.

If either the March or May date is proved true, it would mean the big boys are shunning the huge games conference that is E3. Which would be a bit of a surprise, seeing as that's where the big launches are usually made.

Both reports say we won't see the consoles on sale until the end of the year though, so it looks like we have a while to wait either way.

Via CNET