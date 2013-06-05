Microsoft's E3 teaser trailer goes big on Xbox One games

Forza 5, Gears of War, Halo, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Splinter Cell, Battlefield 4, Fifa 14 and Madden will all get an airing

E3 2013

after the Xbox One announcement.

So far so non-shocker, with Xbox Live, Xbox One and the Xbox 360 all getting shout outs in Microsoft's new teaser video, suggesting that the ageing console won't be entirely neglected when Microsoft touches down at the gaming mecca.

Promising "a new generation of games", we have no doubt that the Xbox One will be the star of the show, although the line-up of speakers includes the likes of director of Xbox Live programming head Larry Hryb so expect to hear more on that front too.

Just one week to go, time to strap on that wireless gaming headset and get excited.

