12 must-see PS4 games from E3 2015

Sony's been on a run of crowd-pleasing press conferences for awhile now, and E3 is where the PlayStation tends to shine.

2015 may be a bit on the sparse side for Sony due to Uncharted 4's delay, but you can rest assured that the most-clamored-for games of the last two decades are finally coming, and will probably land on the PS4 first.

Between the biggest announcements of all time, some intriguing new projects from Sony's internal teams, and exclusives for some of today's hottest franchises, it looks like PlayStation 4 will have continued success and a robust lineup for quite some time. Here's what we're looking forward to most courtesy of E3 2015.