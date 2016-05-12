10 ways to troll in VR: top trolling tips for virtual reality

They're scourge of the internet, they're troll. But as much as we all love to hate them, there's a sneaking allure to the lives they lead. Trolls aren't out for scores, adoration or friends - they're in it for the laughs. So if you can't beat them, join them.

We'll admit that VR is such a new platform, some of these are speculative. Many of the games are either in Alpha or not even released to the public yet. But with virtual reality about to hit the mainstream now is the time to get ahead of the game with our top 10 ways of trolling in VR.