Ford forges collaboration with Volkswagen for two EVs

Auto major Ford is all set to introduce three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles by 2024 and plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles by 2026. These plans are specifically meant for Europe. And two of these new EV models will be produced in Cologne on Volkswagen AG’s electric vehicle platform MEB.

Ford has been in a partnership with Volkswagen since 2019 and using the German carmaker’s electric-car underpinnings to help gain scale and save costs.

The latest agreement was signed as part of the strategic alliance between Volkswagen and Ford, which includes e-mobility, commercial vehicles and autonomous driving. Designed as an open vehicle platform, the MEB (Modular Electric Toolkit) allows car manufacturers to electrify their portfolio quickly and cost-effectively.

MEB platform can be used by all brands: Volkswagen

The first Ford model to use the MEB will be an all-electric crossover. It is expected to roll off the assembly line at the Ford Electrification Center in Cologne from 2023. Ford had originally planned just one model based on MEB with a total volume of around 600,000 units. The company has not yet released any details about the second planned model.

Volkswagen said that expanding the collaboration with Ford will take it one step closer to becoming a platform supplier for electric vehicles. "The MEB platform, which can be used by various brands and manufacturers, already provides the technology base for ten electric models from five brands. Used to build approximately 300,000 units in 2021, it is one of the leading electric platforms worldwide."

The MEB covers a wide range of segments and vehicle types, from compact vehicles up to SUVs and vans. The most recent model based on the MEB is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which was unveiled last week.

Ford's major EV thrust in Europe

(Image credit: Ford)

Meanwhile, Ford, which has announced seven new all-electric, fully-connected passenger vehicles and vans by 2024, is looking at an an all-electric future in Europe. Ford expects its annual sales of electric vehicles in Europe to exceed 600,000 units in 2026. In all, it will have 9 EVs in Europe by 2024.

The company has already created a new global business unit – Ford Model e – focused on the design, production, and distribution of electric and connected vehicles. Together with Ford Pro, the business unit focused on Ford’s commercial vehicle business, these two business units will define Ford’s future in Europe.

Ford's new all-electric family of vehicles in Europe include three new passenger vehicles and four new commercial vehicles.

"Starting in 2023, Ford will begin production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle, a medium-sized crossover, built in Cologne with a second electric vehicle added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024. In addition, Ford’s top-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, the Ford Puma, will be available as an electric version made in Craiova, Romania, starting in 2024," the company said.

Ford’s popular Transit range will include four new electric models – the all-new Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023, and the smaller, next generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024.

Ford’s manufacturing plant in Craiova, Romania, will play a significant role in the company’s electric and commercial vehicle growth plans in Europe.

To support its ambitious vehicle electrification plans, Ford has signed an MoU with Korean company SK Innovation and Turkish firm Koç Holding for a new EV battery facility. It would be located near Ankara and will manufacture high Nickel NMC cells in the range of 30 to 45 Gigawatt hours.