First all-electric drive from North to South Pole: It'll be on Nissan Ariya

Apparently no one has ever driven in any vehicle from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. The adventure of over 27,000 kilometres across cities, countries and countries with temperatures raging from -30C to 30 C will now be covered on, fittingly, an EV. Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE, to be precise.

The Japanese car maker Nissan has announced a partnership with British adventurer Chris TRamsey, who has a thing or two for EVs, to undertake the world’s-first all-electric Pole-to-Pole driving adventure. Departing in March 2023, Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica.

The route will doubtless negotiate some of the world’s most extreme, brutal, and yet beautiful scenery.

This high-profile, challenging adventure supports 'Nissan Ambition 2030', the company’s long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond with electrification as a central focus.

EVs can handle extreme conditions

Chris Ramsey, founder of Pole to Pole, said: “Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments – from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they are exhilarating to drive whilst meeting the daily demands of drivers around the world. It’s fantastic to see such an important and innovative global brand partner with our expedition."

This isn’t the first all-electric expedition for Chris Ramsey. He’s been adventuring in electric vehicles for over a decade. In 2017, he and wife, Julie, became the first team to complete the Mongol Rally in an all-electric vehicle. The pair travelled over 16,000 kilometers through multiple locales over 56 days in his own Nissan LEAF.

Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE modified for the expedition

Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino, global head of marketing and sales, said: "The all-new, all-electric Ariya crossover SUV enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. And with e-4ORCE control technology providing enhanced stability and traction on a variety of surfaces, we know it will be the perfect partner for Chris and his team on their challenging all-electric journey."

In preparation for the freezing Arctic and Antarctic conditions, Ramsey’s expedition Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will be modified with a custom rugged exterior fit for the trek across extreme terrain with upgraded wheels, tires and suspension. A second, unmodified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will act as a support vehicle throughout the Americas.

e-4ORCE is Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. The system enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over a variety of road surfaces, including wet and snowy roads, without the need for changes in driving style or input.