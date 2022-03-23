Far Cry 6 and all of its DLC is free to play this weekend

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft has announced that players will be able to try out Far Cry 6 and all of its content for free this weekend. On top of that, it will be on sale for a great price across several storefronts.

The offer runs from March 24 to 27 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, as well as Windows PC. In a nice move, Ubisoft is allowing preloading for players later today. That way you can maximize your time with Far Cry 6 this weekend.

There are no restrictions on your play experience, as the full game will be available to you. More than that, all of DLC is also free to play. That means even if you have Far Cry 6 already but haven’t sampled the season pass or additional content, you can return and see what has been added.

Most notable in that additional content, three of the series' most famous bad guys have had major DLC centered around them. The Vaas: Insanity, Pagan: Control, and Joseph: Collapse content are all free to try out if you are looking to spend some more time with these twisted characters.

Accompanying this, Far Cry 6 is also on sale across multiple platforms, meaning that if you enjoy your time, you can pick up the title on the cheap. During the period, it's generally 50% off, with the season pass at 35% off. Here’s how it breaks down exactly:

Ubisoft Store: From now until the end of March, 40% off as part of the Spring Sale

From now until the end of March, 40% off as part of the Spring Sale Xbox: As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from March 24 - 28, 50% off all editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass

As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from March 24 - 28, 50% off all editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass PlayStation: As part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week, from March 23 - 30, 50% off the Standard and Gold Editions of Far Cry 6, and 35% off the Season Pass

As part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week, from March 23 - 30, 50% off the Standard and Gold Editions of Far Cry 6, and 35% off the Season Pass Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale, 50% off all editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25% off the Pagan: Control DLC.

As part of the Epic Spring Sale, 50% off all editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25% off the Pagan: Control DLC. Stadia: From March 24 - 31, 50% off the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions of the game, and 35% off of the Season Pass. From now until March 31, 40% off the Deluxe Edition.

Far Cry 6 arrived in October 2021, with many enjoying its canvas with which to paint chaos and destruction. It unleashes players on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, where they are entrusted with the task of overthrowing its dictator Anton Castillo. Played by Giancarlo Esposito, the villain is as ruthless as he is charming; a potent combo that is true of many in the franchise’s iconic rogues gallery.