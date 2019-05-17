Facebook partners with top ad agencies in India to launch Thumbstoppers 10 second video challenge

Facebook has announced its collaboration with top creative agencies of India to launch Thumbstoppers, a 10-seconds short video format. For this, the social media giant has tied up with Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, McCann and Mullen Lintas advertising agencies. Thumbstoppers encourages advertisers to create short stories that grab the eyeball of the end-consumer.

In partnership with Facebook, Thumbstoppers brings together Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India, Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer Wunderman Thompson India, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett India, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas, and Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director, and Head of Creative at McCann Worldgroup (India). These key collaborators will spearhead Thumbstoppers at their respective agencies and will help their teams get well versed in creating mobile-first ads.

According to a recent study conducted by the Technical University of Denmark, it was revealed that the global attention span is shrinking which is why trending topics don't last very long in the public eye now. Facebook's Thumbstoppers counters this by reducing the regular 30 seconds or 60 seconds of advertising formats to just 10 seconds. The creative agencies will equip their teams with the required skills to create short video campaigns for different clients.

Facebook has also released five short films, each 10 seconds long created by Wunderman Thompson which revolve around driving behavior change. With the announcement, Facebook also kicked off the Thumbstoppers challenge that invites creatives agencies from across India to create and submit scripts for short video films around the topic "driving behavior change". The top 20 winning scripts will be commissioned and produced by Facebook and will also be screened at the Facebook Thumbstoppers Grand Finale. In addition to this, the top 4 winners will also get a chance to visit Cannes 2020.

The last date to submit a 10-second short story script is July 12 and the results will be announced in August.