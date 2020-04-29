Facebook offers its platform for multiple uses in multiple ways

The global lockdown has ensured that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are buzzing places for hosting (virtually) a variety of events.

Facebook, which is constantly tweaking itself to be of relevance and use to the various segments of its users, is up and ready for the college graduation time in the US.

Due to the lockdown, the class of 2020 may not get to enjoy grand graduation parties and events. But not wanting it to become a non-event, it is planning a special event on Facebook app and Instagram.

"On May 15 at 11AM PT/2PM ET, we’ll broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. Your commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, The Climb,” Facebook’s Marne Levine, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Business and Corporate Development said in a blog .

He added that the ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the US by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country.

On Instagram, too

The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on contributors’ social media accounts.

Further, the blog said, graduates can also host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with features like a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.

If all goes well, such online graduation events in other countries, including India, will be featured on Facebook.

Help for musicians and artists

Aside from this, in a separate development, Facebook is set to allow users to charge for livestreams. This is done to help musicians and other artists to hold live events and monetize their performances and events on the platform,

Announcing this, Facebook said “to support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences."

It is not clear as of now when this option will be available at the user level. Nor anything is known about whether there is a limit on how much a performer can charge or whether Facebook will charge a fee or take a percentage from it.