Launched alongside the Versa 2, here's everything you need to know about Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit recently brought the new Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracker to India, which brought a swim-proof design, a heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking and multi-day battery life. Along with that, the Fitbit Premium suite of services was also launched to get a better understanding of one's metrics.

What is Fitbit Premium?

With Fitbit Premium, the company is looking to offer an extensive range of personalized health tips, fitness guidance, coaching, and nutrition plans, all via the app.

It takes one's metrics such as height, weight, body type, etc. and makes the fitness goals into consideration to offer a holistic health package that can help beginners who might not know where to start, or want a more in-depth look at their performance.

Fitbit Premium also offers customized video workouts to know the correct exercise form, detailed health insights, and reports so one can measure their progress over time.

It also offers more specific advice for people with special conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, improper sleeping habits, excess salt or sugar consumption, et al., to educate consumers and encourage them to take a step towards fitness.

Fitbit Premium pricing

In India, the Fitbit Premium subscription is priced at Rs 819 per month or Rs 6,999 annually. Users can sign up for a one-month free trial too.