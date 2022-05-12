Electric One and Ipower Batteries to set up EV battery clinics

Audio player loading…

EV Super Stores Chain Electric One in collaboration with Ipower Batteries will set up what it describes as 'the first-of-its-kind Battery Health and Replacement Centres'. These centres will basically be garages where EV batteries are checked and replaced with high-grade lithium batteries to avoid any accidents on road or elsewhere.

This move is a welcome one especially in the light of many fire incidents involving many electric two-wheelers.

The partnership will set up 500 centres across the country which will be managed by Electric One and Ipower Batteries jointly, along with Electric One franchise Super Stores as Hub Centres.

Electric One, which is a multi-brand e-mobility franchise store chain, said it enjoys support from top OEMs and currently sells 6 different brands of high-speed electric scooters and motorcycles under one roof.

Batteries of all EV brands will be checked

The Battery Health and Replacement centres will cater to the consumer needs of popular EV models like Hero Electric, Okinawa, Battre, Ampere, Pure EV, Benling, Kinetic Green, Okaya etc at affordable price and with extended warranties upto 3+ years, Amit Das, Founder and CEO, Electric One, said.

The training and awareness programmes around battery testing and replacement will be conducted at Ipower’s battery manufacturing and R&D facility in Kundli, Haryana under the supervision of Electric One technical team.

"There are many aspects to EV than just a vehicle and its battery, people using them need to be made aware of on-ground realties for EV to take off full-fledged in India. The country is warming up to the concept and we as key players in the industry need to also ensure safe transition to EV," Vikas Aggarwal, MD & Founder-Ipower Batteries, said.

Electric One plans to open 250 stores this financial year from its current store base of 100 plus stores. It will focus on the South Indian market. Electric One EV Super Store chain has presence in 15 states and 40 plus cities, and is working with 15 top OEMs in the electric scooter and electric rickshaw segment.

Electric One said it has plans to invest more than $15 million on technology and virtual dealership modes in the future. IPower Batteries has IMS certified facilities for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries.