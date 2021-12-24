Early Android 13 Tiramisu leak reveals upcoming features

Audio player loading…

One of the biggest problems with the Android operating system is its fragmentation. Though the latest version of the Android OS was announced recently, only a handful of devices – that too mostly Pixel phones have been able to download this and a majority of phones are still rocking a year-old Android 11 and even older Android 10.

Though Google is seemingly trying to find a solution to this issue, it is already working on the next iteration of the OS - Android 13.

Folks at Xda Developers have already offered us a sneak peek at the operating system that is still under development and have been able to share some of its upcoming features as well.

According to the report, the next version of Android will be called Tiramisu but this name is for internal reference only as Google has stopped naming the operating system after Android 9 Pie.

Though Xda Developers has listed the features that could be a part of the next smartphone OS by Google, there is still a chance that some of these features might not be publicly released. That said, we will still have a look at these features as they’ll give us an idea of what to expect from Android 13.

Better control over the language in Apps

With Android 13, Google will allow users to set different languages for each application. Unlike previous iterations, here users will be able to specify the unique language of their choice by going to “App languages” in “Languages and Inputs” in the setting. This feature was first reported by Android Police and is called “Panlingual.”

Runtime Permission for Notifications

Android 13 will force apps to seek permission to display notifications. This will not only help enhance user privacy but will also result in a less cluttered notification panel. With the new OS, users will get an option to enable/disable notification permission for each application individually.

Lock Screen Clock Layout

Android 13 Tiramisu will offer a better control on the lockscreen clock widget. Xda Developers suggest that with the updated settings, users will be able to keep the lock screen clock in a single line layout. As of now the lock screen clock is displayed in a double line layout and switches to a single screen layout only when there are notifications.

Though this might feel like a minor tweak, however, a lot of users wanted to be able to control the lock screen clock behaviour. Looks like Google might have heard what users demanded.

TARE: The Android Resource Economy

Last but not the least, TARE gives the OS more power over how to handle applications and lets it handle the resources intelligently. It makes applications compete for resources based on the battery level.

The report explains that “Google will be “awarding” credits to apps based on how depleted the battery is, and apps can then use these credits as “payments” for the opportunity to perform tasks.” Thus limiting the number of tasks an app can schedule on a specific time period.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!