Dyson brings its slimmest Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner to India

Dyson, the British home appliance maker, has announced the launch of its new cordless vacuum cleaner - Omni-Glide for the first time in India. This new vacuum cleaner comes with an Omni-directional head that allows users to easily remove dust from tight spaces.

According to Dyson, this is its “slimmest, most manoeuvrable” vacuum cleaner. Among the key features of this vacuum cleaner is its compact flat head cleaner that can move in different directions and its motorized floor head that can help clean hard surfaces easily.

The vacuum cleaner was recently introduced in the UK after it was first launched last year in global markets before it finally made its way to India.

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner price and availability

The retail price of the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner in India has been set at Rs. 34,900 – which is at par with its global pricing. The vacuum cleaner comes in a single Purple/ Nickel colour option and will be sold in India via Dyson’s official website, its brick and mortar retail outlets, online marketplaces like Amazon and select Croma partners.

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner features and specifications

According to Dyson, the Onmi-Glide vacuum cleaner is the company's first-ever vacuum cleaner that is designed for daily cleaning. Its omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner can glide forward, backward and sideways while the other cleaners from the company could only move forward or backwards.

It is also the first vacuum cleaner from the company that comes with a push-button instead of a trigger, this according to Dyson, allows users to switch their hands freely while cleaning.

The Dyson Omni-Glide is a product specifically designed for houses that have hard flooring and a lot of furniture which make cleaning difficult in most places. Since this is a compact vacuum cleaner compared to the other cleaners from the company it comes with a lesser run time – 20 minutes per charge compared to 120 minutes on the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro.

The Omni-Glide comes with three cleaning tools ­- high, down low and anywhere in between making it a versatile cleaning solution. This cleaner comes with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that spins at 105,000 rpm and Dyson five-stage filtration proprietary technology that is helpful in capturing 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, the company claims.