Deezer gets a big audio boon thanks to link-up with podcast pioneers AudioBoom

Deezer has announced that it's bolstering its streaming service with hundreds of new podcasts, thanks to a partnership with AudioBoom.

AudioBoom is a distribution platform for podcasters that has built up a user base of 60 million listeners a month, thanks to high-profile celebrity endorsements from the likes of Stephen Fry and its frankly impressive podcast range.

There are over 200 podcasts to choose from, ranging from true crime classic Undisclosed to Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson's cracking comedy football podcast Athletico Mince. All of which will now be available to Deezer users – and given there's 12 million of them this is a savvy deal for both podcast listeners and those who are making the podcasts.

Beyond the music

This is the latest in a number of moves by Deezer to make it a streaming service that's about more than just music.

In recent months it has expanded its sports coverage on the service, signing deals with both Barcelona FC and Man Utd, which has culminated in player playlists, news and exclusive football content.

Its deal with AudioBoom – which isn't available in the US – means the football section of Deezer has ballooned with 37 new football podcasts, including the Official UEFA Champions League podcast.

“In addition to music, we believe in providing the best ultimate lean-back audio experience for our listeners," said Chris Baughen, VP Content & Productions at Deezer.

"We are excited that our users around the world will now have access to a wider, more diverse range of content, thanks to our partnership with AudioBoom.”