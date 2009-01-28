Small business users put Vista through its paces

Five businesses are fighting it out to win an IT makeover worth a recession-busting £10,000.

The finalists of the Microsoft small business competition, run in conjunction with our colleagues on Windows Vista: The Official Magazine, have each been given a top-of-the-range Asus N20 laptop to try to help them solve their biggest IT challenges.

Over the course of the week, the businesses will be putting Windows Vista through its paces and seeing whether it can boost their productivity, mobility and security.

The businesses taking part in the challenge range from a web design agency, high-end furniture designer and a homeless charity. This means the features on test will vary massively, and any one of the five could walk away with the prize, which includes laptops and IT infrastructure.

While some businesses are looking to improve mobility, others are simply trying to drive efficiency in their business.

Find out how the finalists are using Windows Vista to improve their business - and how you can do the same - by going to www.smallbusinesschallenges.com.