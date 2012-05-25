Google snaps up HP's webOS Enyo team

HP may have hit the skids, but Google has swooped in and rescued one of its projects.

Google has hired the team working on the webOS Enyo HTML5 development project. About half a dozen people will move from HP to Google, and will start next month.

Enyo is an HTML5 framework for making apps. HP is in the process of making it open-source, meaning anyone can use the tech, much like Google's Android operating system.

There was no deal between Google and HP. Rather, Google hired each worker individually, having been in talks with them over the last month.

Apps incoming

It's not known what project Google will have the team get its teeth into, but Google is a fan of HTML5 apps, so it could well be something related to its ChromeOS operating system.

However, HP has said the open source plans will continue as before, with a September release planned. In a statement, it said: "We're pleased with the traction Enyo has gained to date and plan to continue its development along with the open source community. The Open webOS project is on schedule and we remain committed to the roadmap announced in January."

Yesterday HP announced it was laying off 27,000 staff - that's a cull of 8 per cent of its workforce. This followed a 31 per cent drop in profits for the second quarter of this year, and a 3 per cent decline year-on-year.

But the company still plans to launch a Windows 8 tablet later in the year.

Via The Verge