Trending

Steve Jobs takes medical leave of absence from Apple

By Apple  

Will stay on as CEO

Steve Jobs - taking time out
Steve Jobs - taking time out

Steve Jobs has announced to Apple employees that he is taking another medical leave of absence from the company, but will be staying on as CEO.

According to Business Wire, a memo was sent to all at Apple today regarding Jobs' decision to take some time out, with day to day responsibilities being left to COO Tim Cook.

This echoes a similar situation in January 2009, when Steve Jobs took a medical leave of absence from the company to sort out a "hormone imbalance".

Continuing as CEO

The full memo reads: "At my request, the board of directors has granted me a medical leave of absence so I can focus on my health. I will continue as CEO and be involved in major strategic decisions for the company.

"I have asked Tim Cook to be responsible for all of Apple's day to day operations. I have great confidence that Tim and the rest of the executive management team will do a terrific job executing the exciting plans we have in place for 2011.

"I love Apple so much and hope to be back as soon as I can. In the meantime, my family and I would deeply appreciate respect for our privacy."

The news of Steve Jobs taking a backseat at Apple comes just a day before the company releases its first quarter results.

See more Apple news