Apple manager indicted for accepting $1 million in kickbacks

Apple manager indicted on numerous counts of wire fraud, money laundering and accepting kickbacks

An Apple manager in charge of component manufacturers and contractors in Asia has been charged with accepting kickbacks to the tune of over $1 million (£640,000).

Paul Shin Device, a Global Supply Manager at Apple, along with Singapore resident Andrew Ang are accused of soliciting payments from suppliers in exchange for information that would help them secure lucrative contracts from Apple.

Shin Devine has been indicted on 23 counts of money laundering, wire fraud and accepting kickback payments.

iPad kickbacks

Devine had companies that were bidding to supply iPad and iPod components wire payments to a number of offshore and US bank accounts.

Devine is being held in currently in custody in California. It is not yet clear if Ang is also being held, with an IRS agent not giving that information to The Mercury News , which initially broke the story.

Apple certainly doesn't need any further PR nightmares right now, following the recent debacles surrounding 'Antennagate'.

The company has issued a statement relating to Devine's alleged kickback fraud, noting:

"Apple is committed to the highest ethical standards in the way we do business," spokesperson Steve Dowling said.

"We have zero tolerance for dishonest behavior inside or outside the company."

Via Mercury News