Apple has trademarked 'There's An App For That'

Comics you say? "There's an app for that..." ((c) Apple 2010)

Apple originally applied for a trademark registration certificate for the phrase "there's an app for that" back in December 2009. It has now been granted one.

That's right. Apple now holds the trademark for the phrase. So be careful how and where you use it!

Embarrassing advertising jingles

We may well look back in ten years' time and cringe when we hear companies or individuals delightedly (or ironically) exclaiming, "there's an app for that!"

Very much in the same way that we now respond when we hear the aging Budweiser marketing chant, "wassssssaaaaaaaaaaaaap?"

Apple originally claimed the phrase's first use was on Jan. 26, 2009 and it does seem pretty cut-and-dried that the company was first to use the phrase.

Apple pub talk

The trademark has been filed under the Advertising, Business and Retail Services, Computer and Software service and Scientific services categories in the US, and will, forthwith, apply to:

"Retail store services featuring computer software provided via the Internet and other computer and electronic communication networks; retail store services featuring computer software for use on handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics."

Phew! So that means if an Apple employee hears you saying it in the pub in a 'hilariously ironic' way to your mates, they cannot slap you with a fine.

Whether or not they still choose to slap you for the cheesy over-use of a hackneyed phrase is a different thing altogether, of course…

Via NY Times