Logitech pro gaming mouse promises to click on forever

Logitech has announced a new affordable gaming mouse design for aspiring and professional E-Sports players.

The new gaming mouse cuts out all the chaff like extra buttons and focuses squarely on being the most responsive and reliable for high level play. At the peripherals core is a PMW3366 sensor, which features a DPI range from 200-12,000 and completely unfiltered tracking.

The buttons are also designed with a metal spring tensioning system, ensuring every click is crisp while reducing the amount of pressure required to trigger the switches. Logitech also painstakingly worked with pro gamers in the E-Sports world to optimize the mouse with a lightweight and comfortable.

All the while, Logitech claims the G Pro gaming mouse should be durable enough to withstand 20 million clicks or 10 hours of training every day for the next two years – which also happens to be the same coverage length of the warranty.

Despite how expensive you might think all of these features might make the mouse, the Logitech G Pro gaming mouse will only cost $69 (about £50, AU$90).