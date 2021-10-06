ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 to be announced on October 11

Android 12 was made official a couple of days back and as expected smartphone makers are rushing to announce their version of the new software in town. Oppo will take the stage on October 11 to unveil the next iteration of ColorOS, the ColorOS 12.

Needless to say, the ColorOS 12 will be based on Android 12. The new update is said to bring some new design language, improved performance, and better privacy management. The launch event will also be streamed on Youtube along with live updates on the social media channels.

Oppo has also given an update on the software update cycle of its devices. The company has confirmed it will offer three major Android updates to smartphones that were launched in 2019 一 but that’s only for the Find X series. Similarly, the company has promised two Android updates for Reno and F series devices and lastly, the entry level and budget line-up phones which fall under the A-series will get one major Android update.

As far as the security updates are concerned, the Find X/Reno/F series phones are said to offer four years of the update while the A-series will be given three years of update.

That said, we still don’t know what the upcoming ColorOS 12 will bring to the table. It will also be interesting to see what features the update might include and exclude as Oppo and OnePlus teams have merged behind the scene and in fact, some OnePlus phones in China will be getting ColorOS instead of OnePlus’s skin.

Android 12 features

The Android 12 brings a refreshed UI design which is primarily dominated by a new design language called the Material You. With the new design, you get more rounded corners, smoother animations and more.

When you pick a wallpaper, the system will automatically apply the dominant, complimentary and best-looking colours from it to the rest of the UI, including the notification shade, the lock screen, and volume controls. Widgets are back with Android 12.

