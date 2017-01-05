CES 2017: Asus showcases new networking devices, mini PCs, 4K monitors

ASUS today showcased its latest line-up of lifestyle innovations at CES 2017. The featured products include ProArt PA32U, the ‘world’s first 32-inch’ direct-lit LED 4K UHD high-dynamic-range (HDR) monitor; Designo Curve MX38VQ, a 37.5 inch ultra-wide QHD monitor with a 2300R curvature; and the ASUS HiveSpot and HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi System for reliable, ultra-fast and secure whole-home wireless coverage.

Other ASUS products showcased include the latest mini PCs, such as the VivoMini UN65U, and the VivoMini VC66 and VM65 Series.

ProArt PA32U monitor

The 32-inch ASUS ProArt PA32U is the world’s first professional direct-lit LED 4K UHD HDR monitor, claims Asus. It has a full-array LED backlight with the ASUS LED-driving technology, featuring 384 LED zones and capable of a peak brightness of 1,000cd/m. ProArt PA32U has a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 3.1 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 1.2 support. These ports also enable display daisy-chaining, which allows users to connect two 4K UHD displays for increased productivity and more versatile viewing.

Also available is the 27-inch ASUS ProArt PA27AQ. Designed for creative professionals, it has a WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel with a 100% sRGB gamut. ProArt PA27AQ also incorporates Thunderbolt 3 for unbelievably fast 40Gbps data transfers.

Designo Curve MX38VQ monitor

Designo Curve MX Series includes the ASUS Designo Curve MX38VQ, a 37.5-inch curved monitor with a frameless 2300R curvature and an ultra-wide QHD (3840 x 1600) IPS panel. Every point on the curved 21:9 aspect ratio display is equidistant to the viewer’s eyes. In addition, MX38VQ features 8-watt stereo speakers incorporating Harman Kardon and ASUS SonicMaster audio technologies, as well as a Qi wireless charging pad on its stand for Qi-enabled devices.

VivoMini PC UN65U

VivoMini UN65U is powered by the latest 7th Generation Intel Core (‘Kaby Lake’) processors and comes with DDR4 RAM. This ultra-compact mini PC, in a 131 x 131 x 52mm chassis, features a dual-storage-bay design, which users can specify with up to a 1TB 2.5-inch hard disk drive (HDD), up to a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive (SSD), or a combination of both for added flexibility. M.2 support for a PCI Express SSD enables fast data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbit/s.

VivoMini is ideal for home theatre use and for connecting to a HDTV. It comes with an array of connectivity options, and two front panel USB ports for easy access and 2X-faster device charging. UN65U features ASUS Business Manager – a one-stop suite of apps and functions designed to help small businesses owners easily update apps, drivers and BIOS.

VivoMini PC VM65 Series

The higher-specification VivoMini VM65 is powered by up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 (‘Kaby Lake’) processor[1] and features NVIDIA GeForce 930M Optimus graphics, SonicMaster-enhanced audio and DDR4 memory. These mini PCs feature Vivo DualBay for flexible storage options. Users can choose 2.5-inch solid-state disks or hard disk drives to speed up the operating system. VivoMini VM65 Series also has connectivity options including USB 3.1 Gen 2[2] and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

VivoMini PC VC66 Series

Powered by desktop-grade 7th Generation Intel Core processors with DDR4 RAM, the VC66 Series mini PCs are designed for use in office.

VC66 Series utilize a 5x5in mini-STX motherboard design — the latest standard for ultra-compact form factor PCs — with support for up to three storage devices and optical drive configurations[3] for increased performance, productivity, and entertainment.

These mini PCs are compatible with any monitor, HDMI-equipped TV, or projector. There are full connectivity features including four USB 3.0 ports on the front panel for added convenience as well as HDMI, DisplayPort++ and DVI ports. They also come with ASUS-exclusive LANGuard protection, which employs advanced signal-coupling technology to protect the device against lightning strikes and static electricity discharges.

HiveSpot & HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi System

The HiveSpot & HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi System is a modular, high-speed wireless mesh-networking system for the home that eliminates Wi-Fi dead spots and dropped connections. With the compact, stylish and easy-to-use ASUS HiveSpot or ASUS HiveDot mesh networking nodes, users can enjoy a single-sign-on Wi-Fi network with seamless and secure whole-home coverage. ASUS HiveSpot is a tri-band AC2134 Wi-Fi device while ASUS HiveDot is a dual-band AC1300 device.

An ASUS HiveSpot & HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi System requires a minimum of three nodes, and up to five nodes can be used if needed. Any unit can act as either a router or a slave node: typically, one unit will be configured as a router — connected to the internet via the gigabit WAN port — and the others as slave nodes located throughout the home. Alternatively, one of the nodes can be connected directly to an existing router via a wired gigabit LAN connection. The slave nodes intelligently organise and extend the wireless network for seamless high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the home, without the performance and reliability problems often encountered with traditional router/repeater configurations.