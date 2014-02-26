Google Glass OK while driving? Google reportedly making the case to lawmakers

Google is apparently flexing a bit of lobbyist muscle in an effort to bring Glass from behind police-may-cite-you-for-wearing-it lines.

Reuters has the scoop that Google is tugging on lawmakers' ears in at least three US states, asking them to put a roadblock in front of proposed restrictions to driving while wearing Glass.

We asked Google for confirmation on the report, and received this statement from a Google spokesperson:

"Technology issues are a big part of the current policy discussion in individual states and we think it is important to be part of those discussions," the spokesperson said.

"While Glass is currently in the hands of a small group of Explorers, we find that when people try it for themselves they better understand the underlying principle that it's not meant to distract but rather connect people more with the world around them."

So no direct word on the lobbying activities, but Google is certainly not sitting quietly by to watch Glass become marginalized and regulated.

Currently, eight states are considering placing restrictions on Google Glass as lawmakers cite concerns drivers will be paying more attention to their email than the road.

Put down the Glass

While those who've forked over the $1,500 (about £900, AU$1,664) for an Explorer Edition seem generally taken with the tech, Glass is hitting some bumps with the law and society at large.

Last month, a California woman who was cited for wearing Glass while driving had her charges dropped when a court found there wasn't sufficient evidence the specs were turned on.

On February 21, a woman claimed she was attacked at a San Francisco bar for wearing Glass. The wearable, allegedly torn from her face, was recovered along with a video of the incident, but her phone and purse were stolen. According to witnesses, some patrons were concerned the woman was recording them.

Google recently released a set of Glass do's and don'ts in an attempt to preempt Glasshole-ness before it tarnishes the tech's public perception. If its lobbying efforts are true too, then Google is also trying to cut off at the pass any efforts to ban Glass in drivers' seats before it's widely available.

Where do you stand on the debate? Should Glass be permitted while driving, or should it be banned all together behind the wheel? Let us know in the comments below.