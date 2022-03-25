Can Okinawa's Okhi-90 take on the competition in Indian e-scooter market?

Audio player loading…

Okinawa Autotech, which has announced that it would be launching three new EVs (two-wheelers) this year, has launched one of them --- the Okhi-90 --- yesterday. The brand's flagship e-scooter is said to have been developed over a period of two years and is the first EV to offer 16-inch alloy wheels.

The e-scooter promises a range of 160 km on a single charge with its 3.6 kWh battery, and uses a 3.8 kW belt drive electric motor. Okhi-90's top speed is claimed to be around 80-90 kmph. The company said Okhi-90 is designed to meet the needs of riders in cities.

Features in Okhi-90

The Okhi-90 features an indicator-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, an LED headlamp with light sensors, and chromed mirrors. The headlight features a light sensor for improved visibility in dim conditions and night riding.

The scooter offers a digital instrument cluster, and a key-less start function. Other features include in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, luggage box light, geo-fencing, secure parking, and more. Rider alerts include battery info, speed alerts, calls and notifications, as well as insurance and maintenance reminders.

Okinawa's new e-scooter will also have connected technology, thanks to the e-sim and Okinawa Connect App. The Find My Scooter function helps locate the scooter, and can immobilise it in case of theft.

Okhi-90 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with features, and suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Okhi-90 price and booking

(Image credit: Okinawa)

The high-speed e-scooter has been priced competitively Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of Okhi-90 will vary in different States due to the local subsidies. In Delhi, the e-scooter is likely to cost around Rs 1.03 lakh. In Gujarat, it will be likely available at Rs 1.01 lakh, Rs 1.14 lakh in Rajasthan, Rs 1.03 lakh in Maharashtra and Rs 1.16 lakh in Odisha.

The Okhi-90 is fairly matched against its major competitors like the Ola S1 Pro (Rs 1.10 lakh ex-showroom Delhi), Ather 450X (Rs 1.38 lakh), Bajaj Chetak (Rs 1.15 lakh), TVS iQube (Rs (1.13 lakh) and Simple One (Rs 1.10 lakh).

Okhi-90 is offered in Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Gray, and Glossy Jewellery Blue colours.

The Okhi-90 can be pre-booked either online or offline by paying an advance amount of Rs. 2,000.

Okinawa's existing e-scooter iPraise is one of the top-selling electric scooters in the country. Okinawa's e-scooters are being rolled out its plant in Rajasthan.