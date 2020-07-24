Box partners with Google Cloud to power secure remote work

Google Cloud and Box have announced a strategic partnership in order to help customers transform the way they work online.

Under the strategic partnership, Box will leverage the cloud computing service's advanced capabilities to enhance the scale, performance and intelligence of its cloud content management platform globally. At the same time, both companies will also create a seamless experience for the enterprises that use G Suite with Box to power secure, remote work in the cloud.

In a press release, co-founder and CEO of Box, Aaron Levie explained how the strategic partnership will help its customers collaborate on a global scale while working from home, saying:

"We're in the middle of a major transformation in how business gets done. The ability to work from anywhere, leverage global talent and virtual teams, and to collaborate securely with colleagues, partners, and customers is the 'new normal' for every business. Google Cloud is an incredibly important partner as we innovate and scale to bring secure collaboration to our customers globally, and we're excited to continue making the combination of Box and G Suite as intuitive and seamless as possible for our customers."

Box and Google Cloud

As more businesses shift to working remotely in the cloud, Box has decided to significantly expand its usage of Google Cloud to enhance its core infrastructure. The company will leverage Google Cloud as a key provider for data storage worldwide going forward.

Box and Google Cloud are also working on their advanced machine-learning integrations to deliver Google Cloud's Document AI as part of the Box Skills Kit to help improve intelligent data processing.

While Box currently supports Google Cloud Identity, later this year the company plans to build single-sign-on (SSO) enhancements to enable customers to set up their identity configurations more easily. Additionally, the company plans to add support for Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication of managed users and external collaborators using time-based one-time passwords.

Both companies have already taken several steps to integrate Box and G Suite after announcing an initial integration between Box and Google, Docs, Sheets and Slides back in December of 2018. Since then though, Google Cloud and Box have developed additional enhancements including a seamless native sharing experience with G Suite and reciprocal transfer for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides between Box and Google Drive. Box is currently developing a new G Suite add-on to enable a “save to Box" experience for G Suite users.

These new Box for G Suite enhancements are expected to be available for customers of both companies in the fourth quarter of this year at no additional charge.