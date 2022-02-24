Bounce offers its new e-scooter Infinity E1 for test rides

Audio player loading…

Test rides for Bounce Infinity's new electric scooter Infinity E1 began today, with customers who want to possibly book the vehicle taking it out on an exploratory spin in Bengaluru. The Bounce e-scooters were available across multiple touchpoints in the city

The test rides, which began in the Garden City today, will be followed up in six other cities --- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kochi.

Test rides in Delhi NCR will happen on March 4, Kochi on March 10. Rides in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad begin on March 15. The company has said it would add more cities in the next few weeks.

Those interested can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website.

Battery swapping 'pushes cost down cost'

Bounce Infinity's battery can be swapped. (Image credit: Bounce)

Bounce Infinity in a statement said that interested customers can pay full amount post the test rides and get their delivery slot or apply for bike financing through Bounce representatives at the venue.

Bounce Infinity formally launched its e-scooter Infinity E1 December last, and is available for pre-booking since then, and the delivery is slated for March 2022.

The e-scooter offers a range of 85kms per charge and has a maximum speed of 65 km/h. The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options --- Sparkle Black, Comet Gray, Sporty Red, Pearl White and Desat Silver. The Bounce Infinity E1 comes with an IP 67 rated 2kWhr 48V battery pack.

The scooter comes with ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market. The company claims that 'battery swapping' pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40% compared to conventional scooters. Battery swapping, as the name suggests is simply replacing a depleted battery with a fully charged one at a battery swapping station.

Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

Bounce Infinity with battery costs around Rs 69,000 and one without the battery, it costs around Rs 45,000 (the prices are ex-showroom, but hugely dependent on state subsidies).

Bounce has committed $100 million for R&D, manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure across India.

Bounce is backed by investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital etc; and has raised over $220 million so far.

