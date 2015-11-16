If you were still using Zune, we have bad news for you

If you have any Zune gift cards laying around, I have some bad news. Microsoft has officially closed down all digital music services for the Zune, and has migrated remaining accounts fully to its new Groove Music streaming service.

Old MP3 devices will still function, obviously, and you're welcome to keep anything you've already downloaded, but yesterday was the last day that anyone using a Zune had access to the online music marketplace or any of the online services provided by Microsoft.

The news comes two months after we reported on Microsoft's intent to close down the service in September and the company's intent to push everyone over to Groove.

Microsoft stopped making new Zune devices as early as 2008, after a particularly harsh $100 million (about £71.7m) loss in that fiscal year and closed down the Zune Marketplace on Xbox in 2013 when it switched to Xbox Music for its audio fix.

Today's announcement is the official end of Zune. Goodnight, sweet prince.