Philips shows off new Fidelio wares

Dutch giant Philips has outlined its Fidelio-branded audio wares for the year ahead.

The Fidelio brand has been a success for Philips, and it is keen to underline its burgeoning reputation in mass-market audio wares.

First up from Philips is the AirPlay-enabled Fidelio AD7050W SoundAvia wireless speaker which offers iPod/iPhone/iPad docking in a compact unit designed, according to Philips, to "fit any space and any lifestyle."

Not fake wood, but...

Next up is the natural wood Fidelio DS9100W Primo docking speaker with AirPlay – which also plays nice with Apple kit.

"The new Primo speaker dock features SoundCurve technology to ensure superb crystal-clear sound, precisely tuned bass pipes, and full audible spectrum reproduction to deliver true fidelity sound for an authentic listening experience," says Philips – a company which has apparently had some issues with fake listening experiences.

There are also two pairs of headphones, starting with the high-end Fidelio L1s – which have been made for Apple products and are apparently tuned by the "sharpest ears of the Philips Golden Ears panel".

"The L1 over-ear headphones are made from premium materials, including aluminium and fine leathers to ensure long-lasting comfort and style," adds Philips.

Last, but not least, are the Fidelio M1 headphones which are lightweight offerings that come with or without Apple device in-line microphone and controls.

All four of the new products have been given a UK release date of April 2012.