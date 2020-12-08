Ather 450X availability to be expanded to 16 additional cities in 2021

Ather Energy has announced that the Ather 450X electric scooter will launch in 16 new cities in early 2021, as part of its Phase 2 expansion in India. When live, it will take the total number of operating cities to 27.

Earlier this year, the Bangalore start-up unveiled its new flagship vehicle in the form of the Ather 450X. It would finally mark Ather’s entry into markets outside of Bangalore and Chennai. Deliveries for the new cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have only just begun, with Mumbai and Delhi being next in line. With the Phase 1 of expansion on track, it is now looking at plans for 2021.

The sooner 2020 ends, the sooner we can get to our next set of confirmed cities.

The 16 new cities that Ather Energy added today would take the total to 27. These include Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Nasik, Surat, Noida, Guwahati, Nagpur, Lucknow, Siliguri, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar and Vishakhapatnam. The expansion will happen in a staggered manner for each city, and will also include the Ather Grid fast-charging network, experience centres which will also act as a hub for sales and test rides for prospective buyers.

Fans will also be delighted to know that the limited-edition Ather 450X Series 1 will also be available in these new cities for the initial batch of orders. For the rest, colour options will be grey, green and white. It has a price of Rs 1,59,000 (ex-showroom) in Bangalore, but that varies in each city due to the state subsidies applicable. Exact pricing and availability for all markets will be announced at a later date. The cost will include a home charging point, a three-year warranty on the vehicle as well as the battery.

For a refresher on the vehicle, the Ather 450X is an all-electric scooter which has a claimed acceleration of 0 to 40kmph in just 3.3 seconds, making it the quickest two-wheeler in its class. With mixed usage, it can achieve a range of about 85km on a single charge. Using the Grid network can recharge the battery by 1.5km each minute, or to full in about an hour.