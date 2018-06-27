Asus Zenfone 5z with 19:9 display, AI dual cameras to launch in India on July 4

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has announced that it will launch its latest flagship device, the Zenfone 5z in India on July 4. The device was teased on Flipkart earlier and it will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive.

The Zenfone 5z was announced during MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 in Barcelona earlier this year and it is currently available in Europe. In Taiwan, the 4GB RAM variant of the device has been priced at TWD 14,990 (Rs. 33,700) and the 6GB RAM variant has been priced at TWD 16,990 (38,200). It is expected to be launched in India at similar prices and will compete with the OnePlus 6 in India.

Read more: Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 5z Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 5z runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 skinned on top and features a 6.2-inch full HD+ Super IPS display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes with Glove Touch support and has Corning Gorilla glass protection.

In terms of performance, the Asus Zenfone 5z is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Asus Zenfone 5z features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, and a secondary 8MP OV8856 sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it sports an 8MP OV8856 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Asus Zenfone 5z is powered by 3,300mAh battery and has ASUS BoostMaster fast charging support. Other features of the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, USB Type-C port and Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP.