Asus ROG Phone 3 top-end variant goes on sale in India

The Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming-centric flagship smartphone was launched in India a month ago and for the first time today, the 12GB variant will go on sale in the country.

The ROG Phone 3 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 57,999. The cheaper variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs 49,999. The device will go on sale at 12 noon today.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The device is powered by latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, this is also India’s first smartphone to feature the latest silicon from Qualcomm. In India, the gaming device will be available in two configurations — 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

The phone implements a new cooling system which involves a large graphite film over the internals, followed by a vapour chamber topped with an actual vent to let the heat out.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 25ms touch latency. It also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner from Goodix. Like last time, the bezels are sizable to help gamers grip the phone better.

The optics department includes a triple camera array on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera (Sony IMX686) followed by a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro shooter. Over at the front, you get a 24MP snapper. The rear camera can record videos up to 8K videos at 30fps and slow-mo up to 4k at 120fps. You also get 3-axis electronic image stabilization.

The device houses a massive 6,000mAh battery, the highest on a flagship phone currently. It supports 30W HyperCharge which can charge the device up to 75% in just 46 minutes over a USB Type-C interface. Not just that, it also supports Quick Charge 4.0. The device runs on Android 10 with a few customization options and is very close to the stock Android except for the gaming-specific apps.