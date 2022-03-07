Aston Martin's first EV to be powered by batteries from Britishvolt

Audio player loading…

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has taken another step in its journey to electrification, as it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with lithium-ion battery cell technology company Britishvolt, and the two will work together for developing battery cell technology designed specifically for high performance cars.

The collaboration supports Aston Martrin's plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025, with its focus on repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range and extreme personalisation to all-electric driving.

All Aston Martin offerings from 2026 to have electric option

"A joint research and development team from Aston Martin and Britishvolt will design, develop, and industrialise battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system," Britishvolt said in a statement.

Britishvolt is concentrating on special cylindrical high performance cells for use in Aston Martin cars. Aston Martin, which is developing alternatives to the internal combustion engine, will deliver its first plug-in hybrid – the mid-engine supercar Valhalla – in early 2024. By 2026, all new Aston Martin product lines will have an electrified powertrain option, with a target for its core portfolio to be fully electrified by 2030.

Aston Martin has an existing strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG. Britishvolt, for its part, signed a deal with sports car maker Lotus in January this year.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said in a statement: "Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability."

Orral Nadjari, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Britishvolt, said: "We are excited about the prospect of an all-electric Aston Martin powered by Britishvolt’s low carbon, sustainable battery cells. Collaboration like this is the only way forward for a successful energy transition.”

Britishvolt has created its own lithium ion cylindrical cells that it will sell to automakers, and the company is also developing solid-state batteries.

