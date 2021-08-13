Another good show - PC shipments top 3 million units in India again in a quarter

Mostly driven by the continuing work and study from home trend, the traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, exhibited robust growth in India as the shipments grew 50.5% year-over-year in 2Q21 (Apr-Jun).

According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, a total of 3.2 million PCs were shipped in the quarter, with all product categories reporting strong double-digit growth.

Despite school, colleges and government offices --- the traditional bulk buyers of PCs --- still shut down, the PC market has shown good buoyancy.

What should warm the hearts of PC companies is the fact this is the second consecutive quarter PC shipments were over the 3 million mark.

Many smartphone brands entering the market

IDC said that notebook PCs held more than three-fourth share in the overall category and grew 49.9% YoY in 2Q21. Desktops also indicated a recovery as shipments grew 52.3% YoY after recording the lowest shipments of the decade in 2Q20. In 2Q21, the consumer segment grew 118.4% YoY, and 5.9% sequentially while the commercial segment grew 13.8% YoY in 2Q21.

Among the brands, HP, for the second quarter in a row, reported over a million shipments. It maintained its lead in the Indian PC market with a 33.6% share as its shipments grew 54.2% annually. HP shipped over half a million notebooks in the consumer segment, registering the highest shipments in the consumer notebook segment, IDC said.

(Image credit: IDC)

Dell held its second position with a 22.1% share and 86.1% YoY growth in 2Q21. Lenovo was at the third place with a share of 17.8%.

Acer retained its fourth position with an 8.7% market share. It witnessed a YoY growth of 31.6%, primarily driven by strong performance in the consumer notebook segment.

Apple was tied with ASUS in the fifth position for the second quarter in a row. It continued its strong performance and managed to ship more than 100 thousand units for the fourth quarter in succession.

ASUS shipments grew 39.8% YoY in 2Q21 as it observed positive traction in both consumer and commercial segments.

Jaipal Singh, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said, “The tremendous growth in India’s consumer notebook segment is attracting many smartphone brands to explore this category. The country offers huge potential for all brands to grow if they timely address the demand, which is slowly shifting to entry-level price points."