AMD's acquisition of adaptive computing platforms company Xilinx approved

Last year there were talks that AMD might acquire a little-known semiconductor firm Xilinx for $35 billion. And now the company has announced that the deal is going through and that the stockholders voted to approve their respective proposals.

AMD announced that the acquisition will bring together the companies with their complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, This includes adaptive SoCs, and deep software expertise for better computing platforms for cloud, edge, and end devices.

This deal helps AMD ratchet up competition with Intel and Nvidia in the highly lucrative datacenter market.

Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry.

Together, AMD plans to improve its businesses in data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense.

“For several years, AMD has successfully executed our long-term growth strategy and deepened the company’s partnerships to drive high-performance computing leadership,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president, and CEO. “The acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to make AMD the strategic partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world as an industry leader with the vision, talent, and scale to support their future innovation.”

“The Xilinx team is one of the strongest in the industry and we are thrilled to be joining AMD,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx President, and CEO. “Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence, and collaboration will enable us to accelerate growth in the data center and pursue a broader customer base across more markets as a combined company.”

The deal is not yet completed though as the closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The companies continue to expect that the transaction will be completed by the end of 2021.