AMD shows off Ryzen and Radeon powered processors at Computex

The annual Computex event in Taipei is a chance for chipmakers to showcase their best products every year. AMD has taken center stage this year and has offered detailed demonstrations of devices running its Ryzen and Radeon GPUs.

EPYC

It’s interesting to note that the company’s processors meant for data centers and cloud-based solutions, known as Naples, will now be known as “EPYC”. This processor will use the Zen x86 processing engine that can be scaled by up to 32 cores. AMD will bring the EPYC processors to the market by June 20.

Ryzen Threadripper

Aimed towards the high-end PC market, the Ryzen Threadripper received special attention during the company’s dedicated event. This processor comes with the ability to play 4K games in native resolution as demonstrated by AMD during the event. The company used Bethesda’s latest title, “Prey”, to demonstrate its GPU credentials.

The Ryzen Threadripper will be available in a few months from now with a Summer 2017 launch pegged by the company. AMD also showcased new motherboards from ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI, which are based on the X399 chipset. These motherboards support 16 core/32 thread processors, quad channel memory and up to 2TB of RAM.

Ryzen Momentum

The company also shared some details on the new Ryzen Momentum processors, which is an evolution of the current gen Ryzen processors that are selling in the markets. Targeting the gaming market, AMD believes that all major OEMs will have Ryzen based designs by the end of June this year. The company showcased Ryzen based desktop machines from companies like Acer, Asus, Dell and Lenovo at the event.

Ryzen Mobile

These processors are designed for slim notebooks with a thickness of under 15mm. While Intel has dibs on Ultrabooks, the Ryzen Mobile can be used in new-gen slim notebooks from a number of manufacturers. The chipset brings four cores/eight threads and Vega based graphics to slim notebooks.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition

The first commercially available Vega based GPU will be sold as the “Frontier Edition” apparently. This GPU will be designed for machine learning and artificial intelligence based endeavors while the official launch will take place on the 27th of June. The company showcased the Radeon RX Vega graphics card during the course of the event. This chipset is expected to break cover at the SIGGRAPH 2017 event in California.

VR Ready Processors

AMD announced that all the new Ryzen processors are approved by Oculus, thus bolstering its VR credentials. Processors will be characterized as AMD VR Ready Processors and AMD Ryzen VR Ready Premium processors to make it easier for the customers.