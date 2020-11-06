AMD Ryzen 5000 series - India prices, availability, where to buy and more

AMD launched the latest Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs for desktop with the new Zen 3 architecture last month based on the 7nm architecture. And now the company has announced the India pricing for the same.
The new Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs include the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Indian pricing was announced on the social media channels by AMD. These prices do not include the 18% GST or the other taxes. As for availability, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs will be available on AMD's website this weekend.
AMD Ryzen 5000 India price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|Rs 60,990
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|Rs 41,990
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|Rs 34,490
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|Rs 22,990
Pricing for the @AMDRyzen 5000 Series processors in India. Availability over the weekend. Official e-retail partners and their listings: https://t.co/LiDIcAH5nM pic.twitter.com/YzlscJ4fuQNovember 5, 2020
AMD Ryzen 5000 specs
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: 16-core, 32 thread, 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: 12-core, 24 thread, 4.8GHz boost, 70MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: 8-core, 16 thread, 4.7GHz boost, 36MB cache, 105W TDP
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: 6-core, 12-thread, 4.6GHz boost, 35MB cache, 65W TDP
On paper, these AMD Ryzen 5000 specs look pretty good, combined with their affordable price tags. At the October 8 launch, AMD talked up the new CPUs performance, with the "AMD Ryzen 9 5900X [offering] up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance" compared to the last-gen.
It also claimed that the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X had "the highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor" and the "most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket."
Meanwhile, the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is on an average "7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition," which AMD claims is the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is a 10-core CPU, which would be sold for Rs 51,990 (about $488, £400, AU$750), which is slightly cheaper than what AMD is asking for.
AMD showcased how the new Ryzen 5000 chips dwarf even the Intel i9-10900K processor in its charts. ADM with Ryzen 5000 series is offering 7nm architecture, higher cores and thread count, and a larger cache. All this for lower power consumption. And even the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is the most basic processor among the four beats Intel i9 scores, making it ideal for gaming.