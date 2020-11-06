AMD Ryzen 5000 series - India prices, availability, where to buy and more

AMD launched the latest Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs for desktop with the new Zen 3 architecture last month based on the 7nm architecture. And now the company has announced the India pricing for the same.

The new Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs include the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Indian pricing was announced on the social media channels by AMD. These prices do not include the 18% GST or the other taxes. As for availability, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs will be available on AMD's website this weekend.

AMD Ryzen 5000 India price

Price (excluding GST) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Rs 60,990 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Rs 41,990 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Rs 34,490 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Rs 22,990

AMD Ryzen 5000 specs

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X : 16-core, 32 thread, 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP

: 16-core, 32 thread, 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP AMD Ryzen 9 5900X : 12-core, 24 thread, 4.8GHz boost, 70MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP

: 12-core, 24 thread, 4.8GHz boost, 70MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 5800X : 8-core, 16 thread, 4.7GHz boost, 36MB cache, 105W TDP

: 8-core, 16 thread, 4.7GHz boost, 36MB cache, 105W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: 6-core, 12-thread, 4.6GHz boost, 35MB cache, 65W TDP

On paper, these AMD Ryzen 5000 specs look pretty good, combined with their affordable price tags. At the October 8 launch, AMD talked up the new CPUs performance, with the "AMD Ryzen 9 5900X [offering] up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance" compared to the last-gen.

It also claimed that the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X had "the highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor" and the "most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket."

Meanwhile, the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is on an average "7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition," which AMD claims is the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is a 10-core CPU, which would be sold for Rs 51,990 (about $488, £400, AU$750), which is slightly cheaper than what AMD is asking for.

AMD showcased how the new Ryzen 5000 chips dwarf even the Intel i9-10900K processor in its charts. ADM with Ryzen 5000 series is offering 7nm architecture, higher cores and thread count, and a larger cache. All this for lower power consumption. And even the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is the most basic processor among the four beats Intel i9 scores, making it ideal for gaming.