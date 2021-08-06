AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G CPUs launched in India

AMD launched its new Ryzen 5000G processors earlier this year and has brought two of those to India. Among the six total new GPUs launched in this series, AMD has announced that the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G are being made available in India.

The company has announced the pricing of the two new CPUs as well where the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G has been priced at Rs 29,990, while the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G has been priced at Rs 22,990. Both these prices are without the GST which will be added by the retailers. The new processors are available for purchase on AMD's own website and other retailers including Amazon.

Both the 65W AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G processors were announced along with the 65W Ryzen 7 5700GE, and the 35W Ryzen 5 5600GE, Ryzen 3 5300G, and Ryzen 3 5300GE processors. These new 5000G series processors from AMD feature 7nm Zen 3 architecture. The Ryzen 5700G features 8-cores, 16-threads and boost clock speeds of up to 4.6GHz.

The 'G' in the nomenclature according to AMD represents integrated graphics, meaning users won't have to buy an overpriced discreet graphics card to build a PC capable of running games at 1080p. The GPU on this scales up from 6 to 8 cores, with clock speeds that range from 1700 to 2000MHz. This is definitely good news for gamers at a time when GPUs are facing extreme shortages causing surge pricing.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G comes with 6 CPU Cores and 12 Threads and 7 GPU clock cores. It has a base clock speed of 3.9GHz and a max boost clock speed p to 4.4GHz. It has a 3MB L2 cache and a 16MB L3 cache. While the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G has 8 CPU Cores and 16 Threads and 8 GPU clock cores. It has a base clock speed of 389GHz and a max boost clock speed p to 4.6GHz. It has a 4MB L2 cache and a 16MB L3 cache.

According to AMD the new Ryzen 5000G series chips are big on performance and these are not only capable of 1080p gaming and streaming content in 4K and HDR, but the Ryzen 5700G is between 35 to 80% faster on average than Intel's Core i7-10700 in creativity, productivity and benchmark apps.

According to previous reports, both the APUs were tested in CPU-z and Geekbench with respectable scores against other products from AMD and Intel. WCCFTech reports that the Core i9-11900K was defeated by the Ryzen 7 5700G in multi-threaded performance, and the Ryzen 5 5600G proved to be faster than the Core i7-10700K in single-threaded performance despite a lower clock speed.