AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT full specs accidentally spilled by XFX

AMD’s almost certainly imminent Radeon RX 5600 XT has had its specs spilled by two GPU manufacturers, no less, with XFX being the latest vendor to publish details of the graphics card on its site (before swiftly yanking them down, after realizing its mistake presumably).

Previously ASRock highlighted the RX 5600 XT on its website, before removing the details of the GPU which is expected to be unveiled tomorrow by AMD at CES 2020.

So what are the official specs of the 5600 XT according to XFX’s product page which was briefly online? As Videocardz reports, the RX 5600 XT Thicc II Pro runs with 2,304 stream processors and 6GB of GDDR6 video RAM with a 192-bit bus (and these specs tie in with previous speculation from the graphics grapevine – essentially, this is a cut-down RX 5700).

Clocking up

The Thicc II Pro model will apparently be overclocked to 1,460MHz in game mode, slightly higher than the default clock (1,400-1,420MHz, apparently). It will use the same black and copper colors as the existing RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro, which comes as no great surprise.

Another interesting point is that XFX pegged the release date as January 2019, so presumably that was an error and should have been January 2020, meaning the card should be out imminently – tying in with the previously rumored CES reveal which will likely happen tomorrow, as mentioned.

Other recent leakage in the form of benchmarks have shown that the RX 5600 XT could represent a 30% performance leap over the RX 5500 XT – and that it happily matches the power level of Nvidia’s GTX 1070 Ti, which is impressive, particularly if AMD goes on the attack with some competitive pricing here.

Of course, a lot will depend on exactly where the asking price is pitched, and hopefully we’ll get the answer to that question at CES tomorrow.

