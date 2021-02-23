Amazon India to use Mahindra EVs in its delivery network

Amazon India and Mahindra Electric today announced a partnership under which the e-commerce major will use the latter's electric vehicles in its delivery network as part of its commitment towards strengthening electric mobility in the country.

Amazon India will deploy close to hundred Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in seven major cities.

This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals, Amazon said in a statement.

These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

In India itself, Amazon had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025.

"Will redefine India’s logistics and last-mile delivery"

The inclusion of these electric vehicles in Amazon India’s fleet is expected to complement the government of India’s focus on electric mobility and ‘Make in India’ EVs for a sustainable AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, said "the partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step which reaffirms India’s significant progress in the e-mobility industry, and highlights the role of auto makers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals."

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said in a statement, “We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment.”

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd said, “We believe, this (partnership) will redefine India’s logistics and last-mile delivery needs. The success of our Treo range of three-wheelers has proved that electric vehicles in the last mile segment is a win-win solution for our customers as well as the larger society.”

It may be recalled that as part of its commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Amazon has announced its manufacturing efforts for its devices in India.

Treo Zor designed and developed in India

The cities where Mahindra Treo Zor have been deployed by Amazon include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

The Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and provides an Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging, making it easy for delivery partners to charge the vehicles in various locations.

Mahindra Treo Zor has been designed and developed in India and features drive by wire technology, reduced loading and unloading time and offers longest-in-industry wheelbase.

For the record, Amazon India's competitor, Flipkart, too has announced transitioning completely to the usage of electric vehicles by 2030.

It has deployed EVs in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow.