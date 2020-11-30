Amazfit Pop Pro set for a global launch on December 1

Amazfit, one the leading wearable makers, has announced the launch date of its upcoming Amazfit Pop Pro smartwatch in China. The company shared a poster on its official Weibo account confirming the launch date as December 1.

With the Pro moniker added to the name, the watch could be a pricier and amped-up version of the Amazfit Pop smartwatch that was introduced last month and sells in China at CNY 349 or approximately Rs. 3900.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Coming back to the teaser, the company has hinted that the new wearable would sport a square-shaped 1.43-inch OLED touchscreen display, in-built GPS, NFC and 24 hours continuous heart rate tracking. To recall, GPS tracking is one of the key features missing from Amazfit Pop.

The watch may come with an ability to track up to 60 different sport modes, a microphone to interact with the watch. It would weigh just 31 grams and will come with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), an index that helps assess the overall health of an individual and is found on all Huami’s wearables.

While the company has not revealed any plans of launching it in India, however, during our recent interaction with the Indian, executives, the company was indeed planning to launch products in India concurrent to the Chinese launch, we realized that the company was facing delays in certifications by Indian agencies.

Though we were informed that a couple of smartwatches did get approvals and Amazfit India may launch one smartwatch soon in the first week of December and we assume that it could be either Amazfit Pop or the Amazfit Pop Pro that may debut in the country.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!