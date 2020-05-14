All of Honor X10 series’ final specs and designs are out

The Honor X10 and X10 Pro series of 5G handsets will be unveiled in China on May 20. Almost all of the key specifications of these devices have been confirmed, making them Honor’s most-capable mid-rangers to date.

Posts on Weibo as well as from Ishan Agarwal give us a pretty comprehensive look at what to expect from the Honor X10 5G series. One of the biggest talking points remains the new chipset in tow, making it the second device to be powered Kirin 820 SoC. This is a 7nm octa-core chipset with a max frequency of 2.36GHz along with a 6-core Mali-G57 GPU.

In terms of design, we’re looking at a 6.63-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with no notch. The Honor X10 Pro is also said to sport a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the power button on the side, while the selfie camera will pop up from the top edge. IP5X water and dust resistance are also tipped to make the cut.

Honor X10 5G launch poster (Image credit: Honor)

On the back will be a triple camera setup. The Honor X10 5G will have a 40MP custom Sony IMX600y image sensor with an RYYB colour filter, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The Honor X10 Pro will swap out the third sensor for a periscopic 8MP shooter with 5x optical zoom.

The battery will be rated at 4,200mAh, and will support 22.5W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features of the Honor X10 include Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE. It will run on Magic UI 3.1 built atop open-sourced Android, and will not support Google apps and service out-of-the-box.

Honor’s X series has usually been its most affordable series of smartphones around the world. However, this time, it seems like they will move up the price ladder with many premium features. It could also be one of the cheapest phones with folded optics for better zoom photography.

Pricing and availability details for China will be announced on May 20.