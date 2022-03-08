Ahead of its launch, Volkswagen teases the interiors of 'ID. Buzz' electric van

Audio player loading…

Auto major Volkswagen has teased the interiors of its electric van ID. Buzz. The vehicle, which will be officially launched tomorrow, will have two versions: the microbus and the cargo van.

The ID. Buzz will be available in seven single colour options and four two-tone colour schemes. In the pics teased by the company, we get to see two-tone interiors in orange and white. The interior colours of the electric vehicle correspond to their exterior paintwork. They are also optionally reflected in the seat cushions, dash panel and door trim.

Some style elements from its iconic T1 minibus have been carried over to new electric van. Customers can also choose from 30 background lighting colors for some “atmospheric accents.”

ID. Buzz is a 5-seater van with plenty of space

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Both the ID. Buzz versions have been built on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) concept, which was specifically made for the ID family.

The ID. Buzz minibus is a five-seater van with enough space for 1,121 liters of luggage with passengers onboard. The ID. Buzz Cargo features a partition behind the first row of seats and has a maximum storage volume of more than 3.9 m3.

Volkswagen appears to have put in some easter eggs when it comes to design motifs and decorations inside the ID. Buzz. As it said, "most of them are only discovered at second glance". It has put in fun but handy features like bottle opener and ice scraper.

ID. Buzz interiors made of recycled materials

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is aiming to cut carbon emissions in Europe per vehicle by 40% and, following its Way to Zero, the company plans to be climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. "At the heart of the Way to Zero is the expedited ramp-up of the electric mobility campaign under the new brand strategy ACCELERATE. By 2030, the brand aims to increase the share of all-electric models in total vehicle sales to at least 70% in Europe and to at least 50% in North America and China," the company said.

When it comes to interiors, Volkswagen has also ensured that leather and other materials of animal origin do not feature at all and are replaced with substitute materials with similar properties and feel. The steering wheel rim is made of polyurethane but it has the same high-quality look as leather and a similar feel. The seat covers, floor coverings and headliner in the ID. Buzz are made using recyclates – materials made from recycled products.