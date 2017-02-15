5 Reasons why Moto G5 is worth the wait

Lenovo owned Motorola smartphones are favoured by many Indians over other Chinese competitors. When it comes to brand value, Motorola is out of the few brands that are considered as ‘trusted’ along with brands like Samsung, Sony and HTC. While HTC and Sony are lagged behind in the race, Moto has always been proactive in terms of innovation and marketing.

Looking back at the success of Motorola’s mid-ranger Moto G 4th Generation, we have high hopes from the upcoming Moto G 5th Generation. It is now confirmed that the smartphone will be rolled out during the MWC 2017, and several rumours around the device have surfaced recently. It is highly possible that the device will have a basic G5 variant and a Plus version like previous year.

Adding up all the leaks and rumours, we have got a blurred picture of the upcoming Moto G smartphone. Unlike many other OEMs, Lenovo always brings Moto smartphone to India soon after its global launch. Moto G 5th Generation will be targeting sub 15k segment of smartphones and here is why it is worth the wait.

Worthy camera upgrade

When it comes to a good camera smartphones in budget segment, the Moto G 4 Plus has an upper hand over the competitors. Similarly, the Moto G5 is expected to continue the same legacy of having the best camera in the segment. According to rumours, the smartphone will feature a 12/13-megapixel rapid focus camera with Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture and PDAF on the rear.

Apart from the rear camera, Moto G 4th Generation has an impressive front camera as well. The successor is expected to come with a 5-megapixel camera just like its predecessor.

Display has always been a charm

Moto has always favoured AMOLED panels in its smartphones. Although the Moto G4 Plus had an IPS panel, it highly possible that Moto G5 Plus will come with an AMOLED screen. Lenovo recently used Super AMOLED display in Lenovo P2 smartphone, which makes it possible for the company to go with it the same on Moto G5 Plus. To keep the price low for Moto G5, the company may go for an IPS panel instead.

It is expected that the G5 will have a 5.2-inch display whereas the G5 Plus will come with a 5.5 inch panel. Both the phones will come with a full HD display (1920 x 1080p) resolution.

Turbo charge is life saver

Moto G5 and G5 Plus are rumoured to come with 2800mAh and 3000mAh batteries respectively. Both the models are support for Turbo Charging, which is Lenovo’s proprietary fast-charging technology.

The smartphone is expected to ship with a bundled Turbo charger, which is another reason that makes it a perfect mid-ranger.

All new metal unibody design

The new Moto G is likely to come with an all new metal back. It will be a huge improvement over last year’s plastic design. It may add a little bulk to the device, but it will surely feel more premium and robust in hand.

Looking at the leaked pictures, the new Moto G surely has a better looking design with major changes in terms of quality and material.

Hardware

According to leaks, Moto M is supposed come with an oct-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 625 processor. If the leak comes out to be true, then the Redmi Note 4 will face some serious competition in its segment.

Moreover, it is rumoured to have 3GB and 4GB variant.

Our thoughts

Motorola is a consistent performer in its budget smartphone segment, be it the Moto X Play or the Moto G4 Plus. We have the same expectations from the upcoming G series smartphone from the company. If the rumours turn out to be true, the device will surely put an impact on the existing market.