Diablo Immortal gems: the best gems and how they work

Only the finest jewels will do for your item sockets, and Diablo Immortal gems are packed with both form and function.

Thankfully, Diablo Immortal is full of plenty of opportunities to scoop up piles of loot, but will gems be there? Unfortunately the hellish minions of Diablo don't seem to be carrying any instruction manuals, and it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of things in the Diablo Immortal economy.

The further into Diablo Immortal you go, the more your equipment will start to look like swiss cheese from the number of empty sockets. Sadly those empty sockets don't do much for you – aside from making your gear slightly more aerodynamic. Planning out your build, deciding between different skills, and deciding the best way to play dress-up with your character all take a lot of time, and Diablo Immortal gems are no different. Before you're dazzled by the glittering piles of options, get a handle on the latest cuts so you'll look your best while taking down the masses of enemies.

Diablo Immortal gems

Diablo Immortal gems: What are gems?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

As you start to progress in Diablo Immortal, the gear you find will start showing up with empty sockets. Diablo Immortal gems are what you can use to fill those sockets up, and they reward you with bonuses to your stats – or in the case of Legendary gems, can even modify how your skills work.

Gems can be divided into normal gems, and Legendary gems:

Normal Gems

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Coming in three different color categories – red, yellow, and blue – normal gems are socketed into secondary equipment, which includes your rings, neck, boots, gloves, and belt. Much like older Diablo games, you can combine normal gems of the same type and rank to create one higher rank gem, with each upgrade increasing their effects. Once you get them to Rank 5, you'll also need to use an Echo Crystal, which you have to purchase for Platinum from the Jeweler NPC.

These are the kind of normal gems you can find:

(Red) Ruby – gives +Life

Ruby – gives +Life (Red) Tourmaline – gives +Damage

Tourmaline – gives +Damage (Yellow) Citrine – gives +Potency

Citrine – gives +Potency (Yellow) Topaz – gives +Resistance

Topaz – gives +Resistance (Blue) Aquamarine – gives +Armor

Aquamarine – gives +Armor (Blue) Sapphire – gives +Armor Penetration

Legendary Gems

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Legendary gems are powered-up versions of normal gems, that socket into your primary equipment, which includes the head, chest, shoulders, legs, and the main hand and offhand. While they still provide powerful stat boosts, they don't focus on just one stat, aren't upgraded by combining the same way as normal gems, and you also can't wear more than one of the same Legendary gem.

Instead, Legendary gems give both Resonance (which boosts the attribute bonuses of the item it's socketed in) and Combat Rating (which gives you both offense and defense). At Rank 5 and above, Legendary gems also start offering Magic Find (which increases your chance of getting better drops).

In addition, each Legendary gem offers a unique bonus just for socketing it – ranging from reducing damage, healing you on defeating enemies, summoning vines to root enemies, and many others.

How does a Legendary gem's Star Count work?

Diablo Immortal certainly hasn't made it easy with Legendary gems. Unlike normal gems – which just have a rank – Legendary gems have both a rank and a Star Count.

All Legendary gems have a Star Count of either 1, 2, or 5 – which serves as a general measure of how powerful they are. Any Legendary gem which is Star Count 1 or 2 will always be that Star Count and can't have its Star Count modified. As an example, 'Berserker's Eye' is a Star Count 1 Legendary gem, so if you had one, the only thing you can do is upgrade its Rank. Similarly, 'Lightning Core' is a Star Count 2 Legendary gem, and no matter what it will always be 2★.

But, confusingly, Legendary gems with a Star Count of 5 can actually drop at lower current Star Counts. So any Legendary gems with a Star Count of 5 can appear as a 2★, 3★, 4★, or 5★ version. So a Star Count 5 Legendary gem like 'Blessing of the Worthy' is most likely to drop as a 2★ or 3★, so if you really want a 5★ version you're going to spend a long time waiting for it, since there's no way to change the Star Count on a Legendary gem that's dropped.

How do I upgrade gem Rank for Legendary gems?

When upgrading the gem Rank of a Legendary gem in Diablo Immortal, the process is the same for each Star Count of Legendary gem, but the materials are different. The Jeweler NPC will handle your upgrades, located in Westmarch or any other town.

The two ingredients are as follows:

Gem Power – You can get Gem Power from Gem Fragments in your inventory, or from consuming un-socketed Legendary gems in your inventory. Star Count 1 Legendary gems are worth one Gem Power, Star Count 2 are worth four, and Star Count 5 is worth 32. If you use a Legendary gem that has already had its rank increased, its Gem Power counts as the base value plus total amount put into upgrading it.

– You can get Gem Power from Gem Fragments in your inventory, or from consuming un-socketed Legendary gems in your inventory. Star Count 1 Legendary gems are worth one Gem Power, Star Count 2 are worth four, and Star Count 5 is worth 32. If you use a Legendary gem that has already had its rank increased, its Gem Power counts as the base value plus total amount put into upgrading it. Legendary gems – Some higher Rank/Star Count Legendary gems require consuming duplicate copies of themselves for upgrades, with each specific duplicate at either gem Rank 1, 3, or 5.

These are the per-level requirements broken down by each Rank.

Star Count 1 Legendary gems:

Rank 2 – Gem Power 1

– Gem Power 1 Rank 3 – Gem Power 5

– Gem Power 5 Rank 4 – Gem Power 10

– Gem Power 10 Rank 5 – Gem Power 15

– Gem Power 15 Rank 6 – Gem Power 20, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 20, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 7 – Gem Power 25, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 25, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 8 – Gem Power 30, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 30, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 9 – Gem Power 40, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 40, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 10 – Gem Power 50, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Star Count 2 Legendary gems:

Rank 2 – Gem Power 5

– Gem Power 5 Rank 3 – Gem Power 15

– Gem Power 15 Rank 4 – Gem Power 25, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 25, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 5 – 1x Rank 1 Duplicate, 1x Rank 3 Duplicate

– 1x Rank 1 Duplicate, 1x Rank 3 Duplicate Rank 6 – 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate

– 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate Rank 7 – 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate

– 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate Rank 8 – 2x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate

– 2x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate Rank 9 – 1x Rank 1 Duplicate, 2x Rank 3 Duplicate

– 1x Rank 1 Duplicate, 2x Rank 3 Duplicate Rank 10 – 5x Rank 3 Duplicate

Star Count 5 Legendary gems:

Rank 2 – Gem Power 50

– Gem Power 50 Rank 3 – Gem Power 75, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 75, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 4 – Gem Power 100, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate

– Gem Power 100, 1x Rank 1 Duplicate Rank 5 – 1x Rank 1 Duplicate, 2x Rank 3 Duplicate

– 1x Rank 1 Duplicate, 2x Rank 3 Duplicate Rank 6 – 3x Rank 3 Duplicate

– 3x Rank 3 Duplicate Rank 7 – 2x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate

– 2x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate Rank 8 – 2x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate

– 2x Rank 3 Duplicate, 1x Rank 5 Duplicate Rank 9 – 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 2x Rank 5 Duplicate

– 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 2x Rank 5 Duplicate Rank 10 – 1x Rank 3 Duplicate, 2x Rank 5 Duplicate

Diablo Immortal gems: How do I get gems?

Getting your hands on Diablo Immortal gems is key to success, but each category is a different process. You'll need to fill up secondary equipment sockets with normal gems, and spend even more time finding Legendary gems to fill your primary equipment sockets.

How to find normal gems:

Normal gems can be purchased from the Hilts Merchant NPC, though there's a weekly limit to how many you can get from them.

You can pick up normal gems on the Market from other players using Platinum.

You'll find Hidden Lairs – which are a type of mini-dungeon – out in the world that you can explore, which drop normal gems.

How to find Legendary gems:

Diablo Immortal's battle pass gives you a few specific Legendary gems, more with the paid version.

You can pick up Legendary gems on the Market from other players using Platinum.

You can purchase one and two Star Count Legendary gems from the Fading Embers Merchant NPC on a weekly rotating stock.

You can craft one and two Star Count Legendary gems using Runes and Platinum at the Jeweler NPC, and if you're really lucky using the Random Legendary gem recipe you may even get a five Star Count Legendary gem.

Tackling Elder Rifts that have been empowered with Diablo Immortal crests, where Legendary gems have a chance to drop.

Just don't get too caught up in the grind for perfect Legendary gems, Diablo Immortal has made a pretty huge barrier to perfecting your gear. You can expect to wait a very long time to get even a few things maxed out.