Best Weapons in Destiny 2 for PvP: What to bring with you into Crucible and Trials

There are a lot of weapons in Destiny 2. There are nearly a thousand weapons in Bungie’s shooter, so it’s understandable if you are feeling a little overwhelmed on which ones you should be using.

Of course, the joy of Destiny is finding a weapon you love and sticking with it. You don't have to play the meta to have fun. That said, there are challenges where you will likely have to tailor your loadout to one of the better performing weapons out there.

There’s a big list of the best weapons you will find in the PvP of the game. The competitive side generally has a little more wiggle room than the PvE side. If you’ve mastered a gun type and are topping the leader boards, keep rolling with it. However, if you are feeling a little lost, or have found your way here as your current loadout just isn’t cutting it, we got you. If you want a nudge in the right direction after getting stomped down repeatedly in Trials, these are the weapons you might want to try out.

What are the best weapon types in Destiny 2 PvP right now?

Hand Cannons, Hand Cannons, and then more Hand Cannons. As has long been the case, Hand Cannons are just everywhere right now. While the exact archetype has fluctuated a couple times, the type has almost unanimously been the top primary weapon in the Crucible over the last year.

However, outside of Hand Cannons, there are some other popular options. Pulse Rifles make a great alternative, as well several SMGs. There are certainly ways to make other weapon types work, but they are generally believed to be a little weaker currently.

In the special slot, despite Bungie’s attempts to nerf them continually, Shotguns still remain strong. Sliding in with a Shotgun and getting a one-hit kill is just always going to be cool. However, if you want something a little more considered, Fusion Rifles are performing very well too. Outside of that, Snipers are fairly viable on some maps, but that'll come down to your ability to click heads.

Generally speaking, your Power Weapon isn’t going to make or break your loadout. However, currently, Rocket Launchers are king, with Linear Fusion rifles a distant second.

What are the worst weapon types in Destiny 2 PvP right now?

Again, with the right loadout and mentality, you can make pretty much anything work in PvP. It all comes down to playstyle to some degree. That being said, there are weapons that are going to make you work harder than others.

Some Rapid Fire Scout rifles have found a little bit of purchase, but unless you're fighting at immense ranges, Scout Rifles are in a pretty poor place. Sidearms certainly have their place too, and some players will swear by them, but they require a certain up close and personal mentality that makes you susceptible to Shotguns, making them a little tough to use.

In the Special slot, Trace Rifles are a weird fit. Some actually have very fast time-to-kill, but their optimal distance largely comes at mid-range, where most primaries operate. Breach Grenade Launchers are also excellent for those that know how to use them, but if you aren’t well versed in them, they are harder to get your head around than, say, a Shotgun.

Heavy weapons don’t make or break PvP loadouts, and just about every type has its place. That said, since Swords can't peek around corners with no ammo anymore, they lost a lot of their competitive utility. For the most part, they require you to be too close to the enemy when many other options can easily secure you one-hit kills at a distance.

Best Primary Weapons

Eyasluna

The Eyasluna Hand Cannon is a relatively new addition to the world of Destiny 2. However, it's a returning favorite from Destiny 1 that comes with a huge PvP pedigree. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the pedigree has carried over to the current game, where it has absolutely taken over the meta.

There are also loads of great PvP focused perks you can roll on Eyasluna. In the third column, Perpetual Motion, Rangefinder, Rapid Hit, and Heating Up are all viable. In the last column, Kill Clip, Moving Target, and Snapshot Sights are all great perks. The point is, it’s probably easier to get a good PvP roll than a bad one.

This biggest issue with the Eyasluna, from a PvP player’s point of view is that to get it you will have to do the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon and hope it drops. This is higher tier PvE content, but if you are an all round Destiny player, this really shouldn’t be a problem.

Where to get it?

Grasp of Avarice Dungeon

Palindrome

The Palindrome is another top-tier hand cannon, that is very similar to Eyasluna. They both have the same fire rate, and are both equally popular at the top of the PvP meta. The point is, these are two very similar Hand Cannons. The choice is going to come down almost entirely to your ‘feel’ for either. Sound, animation and other factors create that feel, but if you have access to both, choose which one you like more, and if you have one or are missing another, don’t worry about it too much.

The other great thing about the Palindrome is that it has a ton of good rolls. In the third column Quickdraw, Killing Wind and Outlaw are what you are looking for. In the last column, Rangefinder and Rampage are great options too. It’s rolls aren’t quite as PvP focused as Eysaluna, but the upside is it has good PvE perks too so it's a versatile all-rounder kind of weapon.

Palindrome continues its similarities to Eyasluna in how you obtain the gun too. It comes from another top tier PvE activity, Nightfalls. If you are chasing an Adept version too, you will have to complete a Grand Master Nightfall, probably the hardest content in the game. However, if you are an all-around Destiny 2 player, getting your hands on one should be entirely attainable.

Where to get it?

Nightfalls when it's on the weekly rotation. Adept version available from Grand Master Nightfalls.

Dead Man’s Tale

Scout Rifles aren’t in a great spot right now in PvP. Rapid-Fire Frames are a very niche pick, but there is one that stands above the others. The Dead Man’s Tale is a very effective Exotic weapon, especially when it comes to more range and hitting other Guardians in the head. Since its release in Season of the Chosen, it has been a constant menace.

Thankfully it is easy to get too. All you have to do is beat the Presage mission. However, unlike other Exotics, Dead Man’s Tale actually has multiple rolls. The perk you probably want most in PvP is Outlaw or Vorpal Weapon (to kill Guardians in Supers), but Killing Wind, Snapshot Sights, and Moving Target are all reasonable options.

Make sure to try and get the Catalyst for the gun too. It speeds up the gun when fired from the hip and takes away hip-fire penalties. This is great for quickly burning down targets. If you love to click heads, Dead Man’s Tale is your dream gun.

You might want to make sure to pick it up quickly though as when The Witch Queen expansion drops on February 22 the Pressage mission will be vaulted - and while there will be a new way to unlock the Dead Man's Tale Bungie has yet to confirm the specific details meaning it may not be as easy to grind for god rolls.

Where to get it?

Completing the Presage mission

BxR-55 Battler

Ah, the Halo BR. This came with the 30th Anniversary Pack and is literally styled off of the classic of Halo's past. It functions like it too. It's a totally unique archetype for the game. The BxR-55 benefits from boosted hip-fire, which allows it to be a very versatile for a ton of situations.

Pulse Rifles are actually in an under-appreciated but viable spot right now and can challenge most Hand Cannons pretty effectively. The BxR is the most unique, and probably easiest to use and get your hands on currently too. It comes from 30th Anniversary content like Dares of Eternity or opening chests in Xur’s Treasure Hoard.

It’s also has a ton of great perks for PvP you might want. In the third column, Outlaw, Perpetual Motion, Snapshot Sights and Killing Wind are great options. In the final column, Kill Clip, Rangefinder as well as the gun specific Blunt Execution Rounds which proccs on melee hits are solid choices. It’s just overall a great option in PvP if you like using Pulse Rifles.

If the BrX-55 doesn't do it for you, perhaps consider Darkest Before and Gridskipper. Both are great PvP pulse rifles that fire a little faster.

Where to get it?

Dares of Eternity or Xur's Treasure Hoard

Ace of Spades

Looking for a Hand Cannon that is a little flashier than the Eyasluna or Palindrome? Have an Exotic slot open in your PvP build that you want to use? The Ace of Spades is for you. The weapon functions very similarly to the Eyasluna and Palindrome being a 140 RPM Hand Cannon. However, its Memento Mori Exotic Perk means kills with it give you explosive, super-charged rounds which can be huge difference makers in PvP.

Another great thing about Ace of Spades is that it's easy to get. You only have to have an Exotic Cypher and purchase it from the Forsaken tab on the Monument to Lost Lights kiosk in the Tower.

That being said, it does have some minor drawbacks. Because it is Exotic, it has fixed perks. You can’t find an Ace of Spades more tailored to your own playstyle. Also, it obviously takes up your Exotic slot so won’t let you take something like the Chaperone with you. Some might also find it’s recoil animation quite unwieldy.

However, if you can tame the Ace of Spades, it can pay massive dividends. It’s usually a great PvP option, and has been in most metas, so mastering the gun should set you up to future success too.

Where to get it?

Monument to Lost Lights kiosk in the Tower

Crimson

Crimson is another Hand Cannon on this list, however, unlike the other three, it doesn't function like one. In fact, it doesn’t function like any other Hand Cannon in the game. The Crimson is a three-burst weapon, putting it more in line with something like a Sidearm.

The Crimson is great though, especially if you don’t love the slower, one-shot rhythm of other Hand Cannons. It can be more friendly to newer players or those not used to using Hand Cannons. However, it’s Exotic Perk, Cruel Remedy, allows your Guardian to heal immediately after getting a kill. That makes it the king of taking on more than one Guardian at a time, which happens often.

It’s also easy to get your hands on, though it will require some luck. Crimson is an Exotic World Drop, meaning that you can get it from Exotic Engrams, be that from completing Activities, Vendor Tracks, the Battle Pass or dropped form enemies in the world. The other option is just to wait until Xur sells it.

Where to get it?

Exotic World Drop or Xur

Vex Mythoclast

Vex Mythoclast is a weird gun. It’s part Auto-Rifle, part Linear Fusion Rifle, however, it's actually neither. Instead, it's classed as a Fusion Rifle of all things. Whatever it is though, it's a great option in the Crucible.

For the most part, in PvP, you will be using the primary fire which acts like a very accurate, very powerful Auto-Rifle. However, you can get charges as you kill opponents. This allows you to change the fire mode into a Linear Fusion Rifle shot which can kill damaged Guardians.

Perhaps the biggest issue with Vex Mythoclast is that it's one of the hardest guns to get in the game. It's a random drop from the Atheon fight in the Vault of Glass, meaning you have to beat the Raid. Worse than that though, the drop rate is very low (with some estimates as low as 4%.) That means that not only will you have to do the Raid, you will likely have to do it a lot.

However, if you can get your hands on the Vex Mythoclast it can absolutely shred opponents. It suffered a recent nerf, but that’s only been a minor setback to its popularity. It’s the best Auto-Rifle going right now, and it’s not even an Auto-Rifle.

Where to get it?

Atheon boss fight in Vault of Glass Raid

Multimach CCX/Shayura’s Wrath

Most weapons here are mid-range primaries, however, there are other options out there. If you’d rather your primary to be more focused on close quarters combat, than either the Multimach CCX or Shayura’s Wrath are the choices for you.

Both guns have great PvP perks to boot. Dynamic Sway Reduction, Killing Wind or Quick Draw with Kill Clip or Snapshot Sights is a great Crucible Shayura's Wrath.

For the Multimach CCX, good PvP rolls could be Killing Wind or Dynamic Sway Reduction in the third column and Kill Clip or Iron Reach in the final one. They are both obtained in high-level PvP too, with Shayura’s Wrath coming from Trials and Multimach CCX obtained through Iron Banner.

The key to using an SMG is to be wary of shotguns. They are all over the place in PvP and at very close range, you might find yourself dead before you can whittle down an enemy.

That said, there is a sweet spot that is out of reach of Shotgun users and before an SMG drops off. If you can play around this range, you will shred enemies faster than most any other primary. It might take a little bit but if you can master playing in that range, you’ll tear apart opponents.



Where to get it?

Shayura's Wrath is from Trials. Multimach CCX is from Iron Banner

Best Special Weapons

Felwinter’s Lie

Felwinter’s Lie has been a menace in PvP since the day it was introduced. It’s been the source of a lot of complaints to those who hate Shotguns, and despite Bungie trying to take cracks at nerfing it, it has remained at the top of the meta for over a year now.

Felwinter’s Lie is so good because it comes with guaranteed top-tier perks, Slideshot and Opening Shot. This means you don’t have to rely on the luck of a good roll to get a top-tier Shotgun. On top of that, it’s also consistent, a word that is rare in conversations about Shotguns in Destiny. Shotgun spreads in Destiny 2 are weird, and involve a lot of randomness. Felwinter’s Lie hits more predictable spreads more often though.

It’s also accessible to anyone for a reasonable cost. The Shotgun is available from the Monument to Lost Lights koisk in the Legacy tab. It will only cost you 100 Legendary shard, 2 Enhancement Prisms and an Ascendant Shard. For that price, you can have one of the best possible Shotguns in the game, and Shotguns are the best PvP specials right now. It’s a no-brainer.

If you would rather a shotgun in the kinetic slot , check out the Iron Banner Shotgun Riiswalker which is performing very nicely too.

Where to get it?

Monument to Lost Lights kiosk in the Tower

The Chaperone

The Chaperone has always been great in PvP, but in recent months it has become excellent. It’s one of the most used Shotguns in the Crucible, and once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to see why.

When you think about a Shotgun, you think about close quarter combat. Chaperone takes that and expands what it means to be a Shotgun hugely. Chaperone fires a slug shot and if you hit someone in the head, it’s a direct kill.

That kill range is surprisingly far to start, making you a menace if you can get headshots. On top of that, once you get a precision kill, it proccs the Roadborn Exotic Trait, which makes its kill distance extremely, extremely far for a Shotgun. So far, it may even be considered-mid range.

If you are looking for a Shotgun with a little more flair (it makes a whip sound when you reload it for god’s sake) and precision, the Chaperone will do you wonders. It will leave your opponents screaming, “what?!” as they are killed by a Shotgun at mid-range.

Where to get it?

Complete the Blast from the Past quest

Main Ingredient

If a Shotgun isn’t your speed, or you want an answer to the hoards of Shotguns users, Fusion Rifles are a very viable option. In terms of the most popular ones out there, Main Ingredient is eating up the lion’s share of the meta.

In terms of what you are looking for on Main Ingredient, unfortunately, its perk pool is pretty restrictive. The roll you are looking for comes with Under Pressure and Tap the Trigger. You could potentially swap out Tap the Trigger with Rangefinder or High Impact Reserves, though the general wisdom dictates that these are a little worse.

Fusion Rifles are great at securing kills from mid-range and thus are a good counter to Shotguns. If you see someone rushing you, just charge your bolts up and let rip. Plug One is a very decent alternative to Main Ingredient too, which is good as Main Ingredient is a random world drop which makes grinding for it hard.

Where to get it?

Random World Drop or weapon vendors

Lorentz Driver

Lorentz Driver was introduced in Season of the Lost and has hovered around the top of the meta ever since. The Exotic is an extremely powerful ranged weapon, that has the potential to kill not just who you are shooting but other enemies close to them.

Lorentz Driver is a special ammo Linear Fusion Rifle that can easily one-hit-crit any Guardian in Crucible. It has a charge up time, but is generally much easier to use than a Sniper due to heavy aim assist. What’s more though, Lorentz Driver has multi-kill potentially. Killing someone with a headshot will create a ‘suck’ where they died. This will drag other Guardians into it, pulling them out of cover, before exploding and often killing them.

For maps that allow range it can take over. You must just get used to the cadence of playing at the Lorentz’s optimal range, and staying alive if anyone gets to close. Pairing it with something like an SMG for Guardians who do try to rush you is probably a great idea.

Where to get it?

Season of the Lost Battle Pass

Best Heavy Weapons

Gjallarhorn (or any Rocket Launchers)

Heavy Weapons aren’t an enormous consideration in PvP simply because they are only up periodically and only if you get to them before other Guardians. However, you can never go wrong with a Rocket Launcher. Their ability to almost guarantee one or two kills from a distance makes them awesome. No aiming, just point in a general direction and shoot.

Gjallarhorn is a great option right now, as it’s easily attainable. Its Wolf Pack Rounds mean that even after the explosion, if near-by Guardians managed to avoid the blast, the tracking modules afterwards should secure the kill. The Wardcliff Coil is also a great choice as its scattershot nature makes it almost impossible to avoid.

But honestly, most any Rocket Launcher will do. If you have a couple to choose from, one with Cluster Bomb or a high Blast Radius will do just nicely. Take your pick. Destiny has plenty of Rocket Launchers that will do the job.

Where to get it?

Complete the And Out Fly the Wolves quest

Reed’s Regret

Reed’s Regret is an excellent choice if you want something a little more precision-based in your loadout. It’s a one-hit kill on headshots and you get a reasonable about of ammo meaning you can stretch a Heavy Ammo Brick further than other Power Weapon options.

Reed’s Regret is attainable in Trials, which can be a pain, but if you are looking to get better at PvP anyways, it’s worth throwing yourself against the competitive waves to hone your skills.

Thankfully, the best thing about Reed’s Regret is that in PvP, there isn’t really a roll you need. Something like Quick Draw and Rampage would be ideal, but almost any combination of the perks is fine. A headshot with one Reed’s Regret will kill a Guardian just as much as another.

Where to get it?

Trials of Osiris

That's should give you a bunch to consider in the Crucible or Trials. Again, PvP is often about finding what works for you, rather than what works for a top-tier Twitch streamer, but hopefully this gave you some insight.

If you are similarly stuck on the PvE side of Destiny 2, check out our breakdown of the PvE meta for Raids and Dungeons. That way, you can truly master every facet of the game.